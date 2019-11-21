The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.

Event Synopsis:



As technological advancement continues to reshape businesses worldwide, protecting trade secrets against risks and legal pitfalls have increasingly become an intricate challenge for companies. To maximize effort in protecting trade secrets, most companies use Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) in order to protect confidential information from embezzlement.



However, such method may also incite complicated risk. Therefore, companies must remain proactive in analyzing and developing other effective and efficient strategic approach in protecting trade secrets to avoid complex and costly trade secret litigation.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience a comprehensive guide in protecting a company’s trade secrets. Speakers will also provide practical tips and best strategies in maximizing trade secrets protection.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Trade Secret in the 2019 Landscape

Recent Trends and Developments

Notable Court Rulings

Opportunities and Challenges

Practical Tips and Best Strategies

What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Segment 1:

Michael King

Managing Partner

Hennelly & Grossfeld LLP



Segment 2:

John A. Stone

Partner

Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP



Segment 3:

Charles S. Welcome

Associate

Spolzino Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP



Segment 4:

Abraham Skoff

Partner

Moses & Singer LLP



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/guide-on-trade-secrets-protection/



About The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



