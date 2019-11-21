The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection

New York, NY, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- This two hour event is scheduled on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET).
Event Synopsis:
As technological advancement continues to reshape businesses worldwide, protecting trade secrets against risks and legal pitfalls have increasingly become an intricate challenge for companies. To maximize effort in protecting trade secrets, most companies use Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) in order to protect confidential information from embezzlement.
However, such method may also incite complicated risk. Therefore, companies must remain proactive in analyzing and developing other effective and efficient strategic approach in protecting trade secrets to avoid complex and costly trade secret litigation.
In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience a comprehensive guide in protecting a company’s trade secrets. Speakers will also provide practical tips and best strategies in maximizing trade secrets protection.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
Trade Secret in the 2019 Landscape
Recent Trends and Developments
Notable Court Rulings
Opportunities and Challenges
Practical Tips and Best Strategies
What Lies Ahead
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Segment 1:
Michael King
Managing Partner
Hennelly & Grossfeld LLP
Segment 2:
John A. Stone
Partner
Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP
Segment 3:
Charles S. Welcome
Associate
Spolzino Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP
Segment 4:
Abraham Skoff
Partner
Moses & Singer LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/guide-on-trade-secrets-protection/
