Matthew J. Schiller, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Matthew J. Schiller, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP will speak at its webcast, entitled, "Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast."

New York, NY, November 21, 2019



About Matthew J. Schiller



Matthew J. Schiller is a partner at Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP. Mr. Schiller represents clients in a wide range of transactional and litigation matters throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and elsewhere. His transactional experience includes the acquisition, disposition, leasing and management of office, retail, and industrial properties. With a recent practice focus on Opportunity Zone developments and leasing matters, Mr. Schiller assists clients with the creation of Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs) and Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses (QOZBs) under the Opportunity Zone Program. He is a frequent lecturer and author on topics related to commercial real estate, including Opportunity Zones.



About Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP



Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey’s leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-oriented service.



Event Synopsis:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.



This Live Webcast will discuss the following:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and Statistics

Red Flags

Risk Mitigation Strategies

Best Due Diligence Practices

2020 Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



