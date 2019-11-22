Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ClaimVantage Press Release

ClaimVantage Releases Results from FMLA and PFL Knowledge Gap

The research found a significant FMLA and PFL Knowledge Gap among both employees and managers.

Portland, ME, November 22, 2019 --



Research studies across the absence management industry focus on the impacts of regulatory compliance, absence administration, and tracking from the perspectives of employer organizations and absence management administrators. Having identified a gap in the research, ClaimVantage set out to gain a 360 view of leave programs. Taking a unique approach, this proprietary research explores the levels of understanding of FMLA, PFL and absence reporting methods, among employees and front-line managers tasked with employee absence management.



The research uncovered a significant PFL Knowledge GapTM among front-line managers, suggesting that those tasked with employee absence management struggle to fully understand the state-mandated regulations required for regulatory compliance. The research also found that employees were more knowledgeable about PFL regulations when compared to managers.



The FMLA Knowledge GapTM among both employees and managers was over 45%, meaning more than 45% of participants answered one or both survey questions incorrectly. This finding raises compliance concerns for employers, who are required to offer FMLA, who use front-line managers to manage employee absence. Considering FMLA has been around since 1993, we would have expected that the Knowledge Gap would be lower. However, this survey suggests that employers need to ensure those administering employee absences are educated on the applicable rules and regulations.



Survey participants included 1200 managers and employees from US companies with at least 100 employees. Only managers with direct reports who were responsible for managing employee absences were included.



Following the success of a recent webinar, “Understanding Absence – What Your Employees Think They Know,” as part of the DMEC Tools & Tactics series, ClaimVantage is sharing this report to offer insights to employers, TPAs, and insurance carriers responsible for employee absence management. The report entitled, “The FMLA and PFL Knowledge Gap: Employee and Manager Insights” is available for download on the ClaimVantage website.



About ClaimVantage



ClaimVantage offers industry-leading life, health, and absence claim management software solutions for insurance carriers, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and large employers. ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity, helping its customers to deliver superior customer service.



Sarah Courtney

207-221-0560



www.claimvantage.com



