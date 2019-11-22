Registration Started for TechnoPulse, a Machine Learning Challenge by Decimal Point Analytics

Press Releases Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Mumbai, India, November 22, 2019 --(



It’s open to engineering students and data enthusiasts who are interested in building a career in the field of Machine Learning. This challenge will help participants showcase their Machine Learning skills by tackling real-world challenges. It will also help participants get insights into the skillset the industry is looking for.



There are exciting prizes to be won, first prize is a laptop and the top 10 finalists will get a chance to attend the technical interviews directly. Those who qualify will be offered a job to join the machine learning team at Decimal Point Analytics.



Free Registration for the event has begun and the challenge will start on Dec. 1, 2019.



List of winners will be declared on Jan. 30, 2020.



To register: technopulse.decimalpointanalytics.com



About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.



