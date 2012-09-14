PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LichtensteinRE.com Just Sold 3-Family Property for $948,888 in Opportunity Zone in Tremont, Bronx Located down the street from very desirable Little Italy neighborhood, owner occupied first time buyer enjoys maximum leverage. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

Domani Wealth Acquires Local Advisory Firm As of Friday, Dec. 6, Domani Wealth has completed the acquisition of EHD Advisory Services. EHD Advisory Services was founded in 2003 and was previously affiliated with EHD Insurance, a Lancaster-based company. A Registered Investment Advisor, the firm provided wealth management and financial planning... - December 13, 2019 - Domani Wealth

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus for New Funds Including Canada’s First Merger Arbitrage ETF Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for its Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (the “Arbitrage Fund”) and Accelerate Market Neutral Yield Fund (“Market Neutral... - December 11, 2019 - Accelerate

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

The Mandalay Group Shares New Updates for #Pay TAMPA BAY The Mandalay Group today announced updates for the upcoming #PAY TAMPA BAY event, including additions to the advisory board, two of the keynote speakers for the February 20, 2020 Conference as well as a new community partnership in the Florida technology corridor. The theme for the 2020 event is "Banking,... - December 10, 2019 - The Mandalay Group, Inc.

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Facing AML & Human Trafficking at the Source: Announcing a Partnership Between NominoData and the Newly Formed Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

FACTON Announces New Version of Its EPC Should Costing Solution Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is honored to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - December 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

Berkshire Hills Capital is Opening Latin American Office in Bogota, Colombia The new office aims to boost Berkshire Hills Capital Group’s operations as it expands its services in the region. Berkshire Hills Capital (BHC) has a new office in Bogota. The Managing Director Simon Sandoval and his partner and CEO of Berkshire Finance, Jose Luis Huayhua launched the office with... - November 28, 2019 - Berkshire Hills Capital Group

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Registration Started for TechnoPulse, a Machine Learning Challenge by Decimal Point Analytics Showcase Machine Learning skills by tackling real-world challenges - November 22, 2019 - Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

David Crais Invited to Speak at MinneBOS in Boston, Massachusetts on Applying Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Healthcare David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited exclusively to speak on the applications of blockchain and artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical, biotech, biomedical engineering, and life sciences. He was selected due to his over 20 years experience with the subject matter and breadth of experience in healthcare and medical research, development, and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the EU and other global healthcare and life science markets. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

Blockchain and Smart Contract Catastrophe Bond Marketspace Network to Launch in 2020 An innovative new patent pending marketspace network to launch in 2020 to enable the growing demand for catastrophe bonds especially from ESG, SRI, and impact investors. As climate change continues to have dramatic social, economic, and business impacts that governments and underwriters must contend with it demands new models of risk transfer, underwriting, and pricing of risk to meet the growing need. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

NYC Fintech Startup Apteo Raises $1 Million to Build a Data Science Platform for Everyone In connection with the fundraise, Apteo releases a free version of its data science platform, OneData, to the public. - November 19, 2019 - Apteo

Baystate Financial is Honored as a 2019 “Top Places to Work” Winner by the Boston Globe for the 9th Year The Boston Globe has named Baystate Financial a Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. The award recognizes Baystate Financials achievements in creating a positive work environment that attracts and retains employees through a combination of employee satisfaction, working conditions and company culture. - November 16, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

Lily Lisa, Philanthropist, Fashion Icon Joins the Powerful Giants Behind China’s 20-Year-Old Wealth Creation Lily Lisa Brand joins in sponsorship of Hurun Report's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the annual "China's Most Respected Entrepreneur" award ceremony held in Beijing. - November 14, 2019 - Lily Lisa

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc. Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Ronaldo Kos as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, LATAM Ronaldo Kos to Manage Expansion of VOS Media Initiatives in Latin America. - November 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group