Finance News
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SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Strengthens Tokyo and Tech Sector Leadership
BDA Partners today announced an evolution of leadership within its Tokyo office and its global Technology sector team, to support the continued growth of its Japan franchise and Tech practice. Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
ePayment Services Releases Developer-Focused Payment API for Faster Integration
ePayment Services has released a developer-focused payment API, giving developers access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one platform. The API is designed to reduce integration complexity, support faster implementation and help businesses build payment workflows into existing systems more efficiently. - August 04, 2026 - ePayment Services
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
New 2026 Study Reveals Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Can Differ By Thousands of Dollars Among Leading Insurers
Latest AALTCI Price Index finds consumers who compare policies can save substantially on virtually identical long-term care insurance coverage. - July 28, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Paragon Financial Solutions Declares Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of Paragon Financial Solutions (OTC: PGNN), the parent company of Paragon Bank, has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026. "This dividend reflects what... - July 27, 2026 - Paragon Bank
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
ePostcode Releases Developer-Focused API Resources for Faster Integration
ePostcode.com has expanded its developer resources with improved API documentation, practical code examples, REST and SOAP guidance, and easier testing tools, helping development teams integrate address lookup services faster across websites, applications and enterprise systems. - July 16, 2026 - ePostcode
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects Charles L. Cooper as an Influential Business Professional for Two Consecutive Years
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as an Influential Business Professional of the Year 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This is the second year in a row he has received this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Investor Group Led by ATRyan Investments LLC Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
An investor group led by ATRyan Investments LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to 75,000 shares of the common stock of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. ("CUSI") (the "Shares"), representing approximately 0.315% of the Company's... - July 14, 2026 - ATRyan Investments LLC
Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Portfolio Company Cybersecurity Offering, Powered by Advisor Armor
New sponsor-purchased program gives private equity and venture capital sponsors a scalable path to portfolio-wide cybersecurity compliance. - July 14, 2026 - Silver Regulatory Associates
A-Team Group Launches "Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight" to Track Institutional Embrace of Programmable Finance
A-Team Group has announced the launch of Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight (DATI), a dedicated news, analysis, and educational channel designed to track the rapid and strategic embrace of tokenised programmable financial assets and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) networks by global... - July 11, 2026 - A-Team Group
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
National Financial Publication NerdWallet Features ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin as Tax Strategy Expert
Nationally recognized tax strategist and ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin has been featured in NerdWallet's latest small-business tax guide. The feature showcases her expertise in strategic tax planning and offers business owners practical advice on selecting the right tax professionals, maximizing tax savings, and building long-term financial success. - July 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Julie Wong to be Featured in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Wong was selected for this honor for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. She will... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Inktel Launches OMNI-SYNC™ The Intelligence Layer for Mid-Market Companies
Inktel has officially launched Omni-Sync™, a pre-trained agentic intelligence layer engineered to eliminate the costly "Repeat Yourself Tax" for mid-market brands. Moving beyond simple chatbot deflection, the platform connects conversation directly to back-office execution across 12 target industries. Powered by three proprietary pillars; Knowledge-Vault™, Action-Bridges™, and Sentiment-Sync™, Omni-Sync™ securely automates complex tasks. - June 23, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Thrombolex Inc Names Michael Tutera, Chief Executive Officer
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer. - June 15, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
Enkefalos Lands in Albuquerque, NM
Enkefalos Technologies Expands U.S. Presence in New Mexico Enkefalos Technologies, a global enterprise AI company focused on Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence in New Mexico as part of its North American growth... - June 12, 2026 - Enkefalos Technologies
Edward U. Depersis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Edward U. DePersis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. About Edward U. DePersis Edward U. DePersis is the CFO of ENDePersis... - June 11, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year
Three Consecutive Years as WFG's Top-Producing Agency Highlights America's Title's National Leadership and Sustained Excellence - June 10, 2026 - America's Title Corporation
Ella Rivkin Featured as Expert Contributor in National Small Business Hiring and Compliance Article
ERPS Group Founder and CEO Ella Rivkin was featured as an expert source in a national business publication discussing employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management. Her insights help small business owners make informed hiring decisions while protecting their organizations and maintaining regulatory compliance. - June 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street