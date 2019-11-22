FCC Environment Presents at Energy from Waste 2019

London, United Kingdom, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- SMi group’s Energy from Waste will return for its 12th year on 3-4 December 2019, in London. The two-day conference will discuss the importance of the Energy from Waste (EfW) industry in providing infrastructure and energy, which will delve into increasing the move towards greener and sustainable regulations. Furthermore, the conference will explore topics such as: the impact of energy regulations and government policy on the UK market; experiences from the UK EfW sector and international projects and financing future beyond PPP (Public-Private Partnerships).
SMi is delighted to announce that Gillian Sinclair will be speaking at the conference next month. Gillian is the Head of Development for one of the leading waste and resource management companies in the UK, FCC Environment.
Gillian, will present on "Challenges faced when developing one of Europe’s largest Energy from Waste plants in the UK" covering:
· Future developments – what is expected from the plant
· Technical information
· Stages of the project implementation
· Financing options
· Production (electricity, waste)
· Operational problems
· Social aspects
Confirmed registrations include: Standard Kessel Baumgarte, Environmental Protection Fund, Kalka, Clean Energy Enterprises, Coffin Turbo Pump and TG Mess-, Steuer- und Regeltechnik
For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.efw-event.com/PRcom7
Energy from Waste
3-4 December 2019
London, UK
