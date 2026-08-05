Energy News
Utilize news about renewable and non-renewable energy sources, technologies, issues, leaders and trends affecting the energy industry. This section features news about the alternative energy, oil and gas and utility sectors.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
ATA Energy Logistics Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to welcome ATA Energy Logistics (AEL), a global energy supply chain and logistics company, as a member. “We are thrilled to welcome ATA Energy Logistics as a member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. With decades of specialized expertise in nuclear... - July 30, 2026 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Strategic Partnership to Deploy First-of-a-Kind ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor
Strategic, multi-year agreement establishes the framework for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 SMR at Idaho National Laboratory - July 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
ScottMadden Launches The ScottMadden Energy Exchange Podcast
ScottMadden, a leading management consulting firm serving the energy industry, announced the launch of The ScottMadden Energy Exchange, a new podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of energy. Hosted by Marc Miller,... - July 12, 2026 - ScottMadden
Marjorie L. Puzak Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Marjorie L. Puzak of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the oil, gas, energy, and solar... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
MarineFifty to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Maritime Efficiency Technology Investment Fund with Njord as the Technical Advisor
MarineFifty, an investment business dedicated to maritime sustainability, will establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology suppliers. Njord, with their maritime experience, technical knowledge, has been appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of solutions supporting shipping decarbonisation. - June 04, 2026 - SkiesFifty
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
ARC Clean Technology Commends DOE Effort to Expand Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling
ARC Clean Technology, Inc. (ARC) today commended the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling through new public-private partnerships, reflecting growing momentum in the United States toward a more sustainable nuclear energy future. The... - April 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
FasterCapital Backs FuelDash in EquityPilot to Advance Residential and Business Fuel Delivery Services
FasterCapital today announced it has selected FuelDash to join EquityPilot, supporting the Colorado startup as it prepares to launch on-demand residential and business fuel delivery services. The program will work with FuelDash to refine go-to-market execution, regulatory readiness, and technology... - April 16, 2026 - FuelDash Inc.
A1 Data Center Transforms Former Glass Factory Into Power-Driven Innovation Campus in Millville, New Jersey
A1 Data Center to Transform Abandoned Glass Factory into 1-Gigawatt Green Energy Campus in Millville, New Jersey—Creating High-Wage Jobs, Lowering Energy Costs, and Revitalizing an Underserved Community A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt,... - April 11, 2026 - A1 Data Center
ARC Clean Technology Signs Term Sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry for Deployment and Development of ARC-100 in Türkiye
arc-cleantech.comARC Clean Technology (“ARC”), a leading developer of advanced small modular reactors (“aSMRs”), today announced the signing of a term sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry (ICN), a member of IC Holding— one of Türkiye’s leading diversified... - April 07, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Green Earth Roofing Solutions Expands Service Offerings to Include Support for Abandoned and Orphaned Solar Systems
Green Earth Roofing Solutions expands offering its service menu to solar systems in Massachusetts and Connecticut where the original installation company may have orphaned or abandoned the commercial or residential system. - April 06, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
Publisher, CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc., Releases New Book Challenging Assumptions About U.S. Housing Energy Costs
Douglas K Shamlin presents a bold examination of why homes consume excessive energy and 6 standards that solve the problem of high energy bills. - April 06, 2026 - CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc.
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Deploys 14-Port Charging Site at Miami Lakes Chevrolet
ChargeSmart EV has completed a 14-port charging deployment at Miami Lakes Chevrolet — six 180kW DC fast chargers and eight Level 2 ports — purpose-built to support the dealership's daily EV operations including inventory charging, service turnaround, and customer vehicle support. - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
Smart Energy Week 2026 to Open in Tokyo This March, Advancing the Future of the Energy Landscape
Smart Energy Week Spring 2026, one of the world’s largest exhibitions for renewable energy, clean power technologies and next generation energy systems, will open at Tokyo Big Sight from March 17 to 19, bringing together global energy professionals as the momentum toward carbon neutrality... - February 19, 2026 - RX
High-Entropy Metal Platform Achieves Both Superconductivity and Hydrogen Storage
Kyung Hee University Prof. Jong-Soo Rhyee’s team publishes findings in an international journal; Opens pathway to next-generation materials and components for cryogenic–hydrogen integrated systems. - February 10, 2026 - Professor Jong-Soo Rhyee
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for... - February 04, 2026 - Keep Sierra Green
Building and Air Maintenance LLC Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Elevate Indoor Air Quality and Mechanical System Performance Across Pennsylvania
uilding and Air Maintenance LLC (BAM), a leader in HVAC restoration, air system cleaning, and mechanical maintenance solutions, is announcing the launch of its pilot program designed to raise the standards of safety, efficiency, and compliance for commercial and industrial facilities throughout the region. - January 15, 2026 - BAM Building and Air
Loa Carbon Appoints Ambassador Robert S. Gelbard as Chair of Political Advisory Board
Veteran statesman and senior diplomat brings four decades of global policy leadership to support Loa Carbon’s strategic expansion into international clean energy markets. - January 14, 2026 - Loa Carbon
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
TriadicFrameworks Launches as an Open Educational Resource for Triadic Mathematical Modeling and Structural Analysis
TriadicFrameworks announces the public release of the Resonance‑Time Theory, a new structural model that unifies cycles, resonance, and nested dynamics across science, technology, and education. The project invites global collaboration to explore RTT’s potential for research, innovation, and real‑world applications. - December 28, 2025 - TriadicFrameworks
EV Charging Infrastructure Summit to Explore Latest Trends in Growing US Market
The 8th EV Charging Infrastructure Summit - North America: West, taking place in San Francisco on February 24-25, 2026, will bring together industry experts to discuss key trends, technologies, and strategies for optimizing EV adoption. The event will feature case studies, networking opportunities, and sessions on grid integration, cybersecurity, and business models. The summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in the expanding EV charging sector. - December 15, 2025 - Smart Grid Observer
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Charge Home Solutions Expands National Electrical Workforce Platform as Analysts Highlight Rising Unicorn Potential in U.S. Home Electrification Sector
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide platform for licensed electricians as demand for home electrification grows. The company is scaling to support EV charger, battery, and electrical upgrade installations across the U.S. Analysts observing trends in electrification and workforce platforms have noted rising unicorn potential in this sector. - December 09, 2025 - Charge Home Solutions
Marilyn Funderburk, Influential D.C. Civic Leader and Ex-Carter White House Aide, Dead at 89
Marilyn Bush Funderburk, former Carter White House Assistant Social Secretary and longtime Washington civic leader, died Nov. 25 at Casey House Hospice in Rockville, Md. She was 89. She co-produced Climate Conversations with H2OandPowerGroup.com, founded by her son. Survivors include her son William, daughters Christina and Julie, her sister Judith, grandchildren, and extended family. - November 28, 2025 - H2OandPowerGroup.com
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
PureLine Now Delivers Advanced Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Combat H₂S in Oil & Gas Operations
ClO₂ treatment programs help producers reduce corrosion, improve safety, and stabilize production in high-sulfide environments. - November 24, 2025 - PureLine
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
ScottMadden Announces the Retirement of CEO Brad Kitchens After More Than 30 Years of Distinguished Leadership
ScottMadden announced today the retirement of Brad Kitchens, the company's long-time President and Chief Executive Officer. After more than three decades of dedicated service and exceptional leadership, Brad will step down from his role effective December 31, 2025. During his tenure, Brad Kitchens... - November 21, 2025 - ScottMadden
True Solar Announces Expansion Into Illinois Following Strong Customer Referral Growth
True Solar is expanding into Illinois following strong referral growth from Iowa customers. The company will now offer full residential and commercial solar services in Illinois, emphasizing transparent consultations, high quality installation standards, and long term support. - November 20, 2025 - True Solar
A Smarter Grid: Inside OneCircle Energy’s Made-in-America Push to Power the AI Age
Modular clean energy systems by OneCircle Energy merge groundbreaking engineering and AI automation, creating intelligent power systems to meet surging demand. - November 16, 2025 - OneCircle Energy
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
ChargeSmart EV® Opens New DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury
ChargeSmart EV® announces the opening of a new DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury. The site features four DC fast chargers with eight plugs delivering up to 320 kW. A ribbon cutting will be held on November 13 at 2 PM, with free charging for two hours. - November 08, 2025 - ChargeSmart EV