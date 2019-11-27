SottoPelle® Recognizes Warren Scott Lafferty, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to their patients.

Scottsdale, AZ, November 27, 2019



Warren Scott Lafferty, MD is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.



“I became a SottoPelle® Provider after researching the best method to administering bioidentical hormones to my patients who suffer from hormonal imbalance,” states Warren Scott Lafferty, MD, SottoPelle Trained Physician.



"Doctors who undergo SottoPelle® training are committed to the highest standards in patient care and outcomes. We are proud to have Warren Scott Lafferty, MD as a Certified Provider," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Warren Scott Lafferty, MD as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Warren Scott Lafferty, MD has the following qualifications:

- Clinic focuses on true prevention to disease

- Offers SculpSure, Botox and fillers.



Provider Information:

Warren Scott Lafferty, MD

Lafferty Family Care

1706 SE Walton Blvd Ste 4,

Bentonville, Arkansas, 72712, United States

479-464-0400

https://www.facebook.com/LaffertyFamilyCare/

https://www.laffertyfamilycare.com/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: Carolann Tutera

Phone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229

response@sphrt.com



CarolAnn Tutera

480-874-1514



SottoPelleTherapy.com



