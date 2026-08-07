Medical & Health News
Maintain a healthy dose of the latest news on the medical and health industry. From addiction, allergies and alternative medicine to healthcare management, insurance, plastic surgery and veterinary medicine, don’t miss out on the most recent medical and health announcements.
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform. - August 06, 2026 - Lobbie
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Dr. Christopher Kolker Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Christopher Kolker of Norwich, Connecticut, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in family medicine, hospice and palliative care medicine. About Dr. Christopher Kolker Dr. - August 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Blakely Plaster, PA-C Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Blakely Plaster, PA-C, of Brookline, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in plastic surgery and business leadership. - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Pennington Biomedical Men's Health Summit 2026 Coming Aug. 22
Event at Pennington Biomedical features a variety of educational sessions and health screenings - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories. - July 30, 2026 - EmergentMedTech
Cascala Partners with FLAACOs to Advance Care Transition Intelligence for Florida ACOs
Cascala, a leading provider of AI-powered care transition intelligence for Accountable Care Organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH™ organization. The partnership will help FLAACOs member... - July 30, 2026 - Florida Association of ACOs
SottoPelle® Recognizes Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 30, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dionne Botas, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 29, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Physicians Footcare Welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson
Physicians Footcare welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson to its Charleston team. A board‑certified foot and ankle surgeon with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Wilkinson brings extensive expertise in reconstructive surgery, clinical leadership, and patient‑centered care. He will see patients in the West Ashley office starting in August 2026. - July 23, 2026 - Physicians Footcare
Naugatuck Valley ENT and Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists Announce Merger
Two of Connecticut’s leading ENT practices join forces to form Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus of Waterbury, CT and deliver broader, more comprehensive otolaryngology care to patients throughout the Connecticut region. - July 23, 2026 - Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
SottoPelle® Recognizes Karli Shives, PA, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 23, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
SottoPelle® Recognizes Tisha Perreira MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 21, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
eTeacher Group Launches Longevity Life Academy to Open the $8 Trillion Longevity Market to Everyday Americans
eTeacher Group, a global leader in online education, is entering one of consumer health's fastest-growing categories, launching Longevity Life Academy, its sixth proprietary online school, to occupy a gap its CEO argues no one serves well: the space between expensive concierge clinics and free,... - July 19, 2026 - eTeacher Group
SottoPelle® Recognizes Karina Wallace, NP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 16, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Dr. David B. Hardin Honored as a Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. David B. Hardin of Noblesville, Indiana has been named Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in his field. About Dr. David B. Hardin Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
Aguirre Medical Group Returns with a New Focus on Revenue Forecasting for Med Spas
Dallas-based Aguirre Medical Group returns with a new business model hyper-focused on revenue forecasting for medspas. Following the closure of its previous management services organization, founder AJ Aguirre is relaunching the company with a single service designed to make medical spa revenue more predictable. Cancer survivor and sobriety advocate, Aguirre will have a strong focus on not only company culture, but also client-relation culture. - July 14, 2026 - Aguirre Medical Group
SottoPelle® Recognizes Abraham Kuranga, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series", showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 14, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Elk Grove Foot & Ankle Clinic Opens Aug. 1 in Historic Old Town; Bringing Specialized Medical Foot Care and Same-Day Appointments to the Community
Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic announces its grand opening on Aug. 1, 2026, at 9075 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 220A, in Old Town Elk Grove. Founded by Dr. Christina Garvin, AACFAS, the practice brings specialized medical foot care and a patient-first model to the community. The clinic offers comprehensive conservative care, streamlined digital check-ins, and convenient same-day appointments. - July 13, 2026 - Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 09, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
SottoPelle® Recognizes Corey Batson, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 07, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
Longleaf Bee Cave to Become Avanti Senior Living at Bee Cave Under New Management
Longleaf Bee Cave, an assisted living and memory care community serving Bee Cave, Lakeway, and the greater Austin area, will begin a new chapter under the management of Avanti Senior Living effective July 1, 2026. The community will be known as Avanti Senior Living at Bee Cave. Avanti Senior... - July 04, 2026 - Avanti Senior Living at Bee Cave
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
Turkey Medicals Reports Increase in Retirees Seeking Faster Surgery Options in Türkiye
TurkeyMedicals.com reports a growing number of retirees from the UK, Ireland, Canada, and the United States exploring treatment options at internationally accredited hospitals in Türkiye amid ongoing healthcare wait times. - July 03, 2026 - Turkey Medicals
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Ramsey Gardner, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - June 30, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Expands AI Search Visibility Services for Medical Doctors Seeking Sustainable Patient Acquisition
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has expanded Reputation Return's AI search visibility services to help medical doctors across all specialties maintain patient acquisition as over 52 percent of patients now use artificial intelligence platforms to find healthcare providers. The comprehensive solutions address the specific signals AI platforms evaluate when recommending physicians, ensuring doctors remain prominent and discoverable in their communities. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
SottoPelle® Recognizes Tisha Perreira MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - June 26, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
Common Threads Project Releases Community Impact Report Documenting Transformative Healing for Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence
Common Threads Project Releases 2025 Community Impact Report. Common Threads Project (CTP), a nonprofit delivering trauma-processing care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, has released Heard. Held. Healing. — Its 2025 Community Impact Report. The report documents outcomes across seven program sites in the U.S., Ecuador, Nepal, Nigeria, and Ukraine. In 2025, 220+ survivors participated in healing circles; 85.5% said that making story cloths helped them heal. - June 25, 2026 - Common Threads Project