Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd to Coricraft (Pty) Ltd

Tampa, FL, November 22, 2019



Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd is an instantly recognised brand active in the wholesale and retail of exclusive home décor textiles and homeware. The wholesale operation supplies fabric by the metre to independent decorators and shop owners, as well as, textiles and homeware to a select number of independent retailers. The retail operation comprises nine outlets offering fabric, homeware, and a make-to-order service in upmarket shopping precincts in the major cities of South Africa.



For more than 20 years, Coricraft (Pty) Ltd has been a preferred choice for exceptional value top-quality furniture. Over two decades, the brand has grown from a single store to a chain of almost 50 outlets in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. The company boasts manufacturing facilities in both Cape Town and Johannesburg, where they manufacture a range of luxury couches. Beyond this substantial manufacturing presence lies a sophisticated retail infrastructure, with Coricraft stores located across the length and breadth of South Africa.



This transaction marks a new chapter for Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd as it finds a new home alongside one of the country's fastest-growing retail brands.



Commenting on this, Andre Bresler of Benchmark Corporate South Africa said: “It is a true privilege to have had a hand in the marriage of these iconic South African brands. This is a transaction that is a testament to the fact that good assets sell regardless of perceptions around the prevailing sector performance and macro-economic conditions.”



On behalf of everyone at Benchmark International, they would like to wish both parties every success for the future.



