Business: Mergers & Acquisitions News
|
|Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Michigan-based firm Doeren Mayhew continues to grow its footprint in Houston with the acquisition of Thrasher & Associates. The acquired firm and its employees will begin operating under the Doeren Mayhew name effective immediately.
“It’s an exciting time for our firm as we continue... - December 20, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC
AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.
Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway
SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC and Luxon Realty Services. Pioneer Realty Capital is an Arlington, Texas-based business that provides underwriting services along with debt and equity brokerage, primarily for the development of commercial... - November 23, 2019 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International is pleased to have successfully facilitated the acquisition of Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd to Coricraft (Pty) Ltd.
Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd is an instantly recognised brand active in the wholesale and retail of exclusive home décor textiles and homeware. The wholesale operation... - November 22, 2019 - Benchmark International
Acquisition merges behavior change, design thinking, and software engineering experts to create right-sized performance enhancing tools, training, and automation. - November 19, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.
With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.
Following the initial announcement, in April 2018, of the merger between Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) and Brüel & Kjær, HBM’s Senior Vice President Product Management, Marketing and Strategy Thomas Lippok at HBM, provides an update on the latest developments. - November 08, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company.
The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products
Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate
Jordan HR is a niche human resources firm that specialises in the recruitment of medical practitioners, with a keen focus on Locum Pharmacists.
The Tower Group, one of Vinton Holdings subsidiaries, has become a well-established and trusted brand over 39 years in the South African recruitment industry. - October 26, 2019 - Benchmark International
Murfreesboro Business Machines (MBM) has been acquired by Reach Technologies. Prosperity Plus acted as an advisor to Jerry Beaird, the owner of MBM, throughout the transaction. - October 25, 2019 - Prosperity Plus Management Consulting
New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN. - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Benchmark International’s South African office has experienced a sharp increase in deal flow and activity. The company reports having received 51% more non-disclosure agreements from interested parties and a 71% increase in the number of offers received for client businesses than in the corresponding... - October 10, 2019 - Benchmark International
Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.
Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
Manoj Balwani joins BDA Partners as Director & Head of Technology, India. He will help strengthen BDA’s expertise in Technology sector M&A in India, across Asia, and in conjunction with BDA’s strategic partner William Blair.
Manoj Balwani has 11 years of investment banking experience... - October 07, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd
Benchmark International Facilitated the transaction of Four Colour Imports, LTD to Vivos Corp. Four Colour is a non-traditional printing and sales service provider specializing in book and catalog print. The company uses advanced technology to supply its clients with the highest quality pre-press, printing and book binding services. - October 06, 2019 - Benchmark International
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (“Furukawa”), has agreed to establish a joint venture for global magnet wire business with Superior Essex Holding Corporation (“SPSX”).
On formation of the joint venture, Furukawa will integrate... - September 30, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd
Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction between Provenance Consulting and Trinity Consultants. Provenance Consulting utilizes innovation and technology to provide information management systems to track, monitor, verify, and sustain data that personnel use in the operation of oil, gas, chemical plants, and facilities. - September 20, 2019 - Benchmark International
Prosperity Plus Management Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce that Complete Mailing Partners acquired Alternative Business Automation Solutions (ABAS). Prosperity Plus acted as an adviser to Bill Weir and his team at throughout the transaction.
Complete Mailing Partners (CMP) was founded in Dallas,... - September 19, 2019 - Prosperity Plus Management Consulting
Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Bay Equity Home Loans announces its expansion into the Northeast market with the acquisition of assets of Village Mortgage in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
“We are pleased the people of Village Mortgage have chosen to join Bay Equity,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer Brett McGovern. - September 17, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans
Benchmark International facilitated the transaction between Gene Larew Lures, LLC and PRADCO Outdoor Brands. The company became a market leader with the Gene Larew brand synonymous with bass baits, the Bobby Garland brand, and the Crappie Pro brand. - September 13, 2019 - Benchmark International
Verndale, a leading customer experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, announces today the acquisition of Aware Web Solutions, an information technology and services company based in Minneapolis, MN.
Aware Web Solutions has a 20-year track record of implementing right-sized digital solutions for... - September 11, 2019 - Verndale
Benchmark International facilitated the transaction of Hair Are Us, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hair extension brand. They ship worldwide and are well-known in the industry as one of the leading hair experts of human hair extension. They specialize in various extensions, including Indian Wavy, Brazilian... - September 11, 2019 - Benchmark International
HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and... - September 07, 2019 - Senwell Senior Investment Advisors
ShowingTime, the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry.
The two established companies bring together a combined... - September 06, 2019 - ShowingTime
Benchmark International facilitated the sale of Vintage Park VIP Lounge One, LLC d/b/a Barcelona Restaurant & Lounge in Houston, Texas. It has been acquired by private investor Holssam El-Assal.
Vintage Park VIP Lounge One, LLC d/b/a Barcelona Restaurant & Lounge, was founded by Mark Evans in... - September 05, 2019 - Benchmark International
New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.
After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products
ExitHolding is the world’s leading M&A advisory and business brokerage service for middle-to-large Internet businesses. - August 22, 2019 - ExitHolding
WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi businesses from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC Worldwide, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States. - August 16, 2019 - zTrip WHC
Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction of RoseMill Packaging Resources, LLC to Conner Industries, Inc. - August 03, 2019 - Benchmark International
The employee benefits company plans to acquire The Merriam Agency’s insurance services as well as their long-term clients. This is ThrivePass’s third acquisition of a third-party benefits administrator, so they expect a seamless transition. - August 01, 2019 - ThrivePass
Benchmark International has facilitated the sale of Lovett & Tharpe, Inc. to LTI International, LLC.
Lovett & Tharpe has been in business for more than 85 years, serving the needs of over 500 farm equipment dealers in the Southeast. Lovett & Tharpe distributes the product lines of more than... - August 01, 2019 - Benchmark International
An award winning, market leading business venture has come to market for a new owner to take over. - July 31, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer
Linga, a leader in cloud-based restaurant software technology, and developers of the rOS (restaurant operating system) announces the acquisition of Hybrid Payments. As such, Hybrid Payments will change its name to Linga Pay. - July 25, 2019 - Linga
Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”), the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm, released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2018.
Louisiana companies raised a... - July 25, 2019 - Cara Stone, LLP
Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers
On Monday July 15, 2019, the Atlantic Automotive Group acquired the Babylon Honda dealership, located on the south shore of Long Island. Atlantic is the largest automotive group in the New York metropolitan region, having sold over 55,000 vehicles in 2018, with over 250,000 retail customers - July 23, 2019 - The New Babylon Honda
Helix Hospitality, a Chicago-based hotel group with properties throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two properties in Columbus, Ohio:
- SpringHill Suites, an 80-suite hotel, located at 665 Taylor Road
- TownePlace Suites, a 94-suite hotel, located at 695 Taylor Road
These... - July 19, 2019 - Helix Hospitality
HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 1,402
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next