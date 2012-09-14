PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Acquires Thrasher & Associates, Expands Houston Tax Group Michigan-based firm Doeren Mayhew continues to grow its footprint in Houston with the acquisition of Thrasher & Associates. The acquired firm and its employees will begin operating under the Doeren Mayhew name effective immediately. “It’s an exciting time for our firm as we continue... - December 20, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

SPi Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPS from Springer Nature Group SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC and Luxon Realty Services Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC and Luxon Realty Services. Pioneer Realty Capital is an Arlington, Texas-based business that provides underwriting services along with debt and equity brokerage, primarily for the development of commercial... - November 23, 2019 - Benchmark International

Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd to Coricraft (Pty) Ltd Benchmark International is pleased to have successfully facilitated the acquisition of Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd to Coricraft (Pty) Ltd. Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd is an instantly recognised brand active in the wholesale and retail of exclusive home décor textiles and homeware. The wholesale operation... - November 22, 2019 - Benchmark International

Allen Interactions Acquires Design-Thinking Engineering Firm Problem Solutions Acquisition merges behavior change, design thinking, and software engineering experts to create right-sized performance enhancing tools, training, and automation. - November 19, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.

Kopp Development Inc. Acquires Mednovus, Inc. Ferromagnetic Detection Business With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

HBM and Brüel & Kjær Merger Continues to Take Shape Following the initial announcement, in April 2018, of the merger between Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) and Brüel & Kjær, HBM’s Senior Vice President Product Management, Marketing and Strategy Thomas Lippok at HBM, provides an update on the latest developments. - November 08, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company. The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products

United® Real Estate Merges with Charles Rutenberg Realty - Fort Lauderdale Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Jordan Human Resources to Vinton Holdings Jordan HR is a niche human resources firm that specialises in the recruitment of medical practitioners, with a keen focus on Locum Pharmacists. The Tower Group, one of Vinton Holdings subsidiaries, has become a well-established and trusted brand over 39 years in the South African recruitment industry. - October 26, 2019 - Benchmark International

Prosperity Plus Assists Murfreesboro Business Machines in Sale of the Business to Reach Technologies Murfreesboro Business Machines (MBM) has been acquired by Reach Technologies. Prosperity Plus acted as an advisor to Jerry Beaird, the owner of MBM, throughout the transaction. - October 25, 2019 - Prosperity Plus Management Consulting

New Age Expands Again New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN. - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Benchmark International (South Africa) Closes 9 Deals in 9 Weeks Benchmark International’s South African office has experienced a sharp increase in deal flow and activity. The company reports having received 51% more non-disclosure agreements from interested parties and a 71% increase in the number of offers received for client businesses than in the corresponding... - October 10, 2019 - Benchmark International

Searchen Networks Rebrands Domain Store as RegisterYourDomains.com Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Manoj Balwani Joins BDA as Director & Head of Technology, India Manoj Balwani joins BDA Partners as Director & Head of Technology, India. He will help strengthen BDA’s expertise in Technology sector M&A in India, across Asia, and in conjunction with BDA’s strategic partner William Blair. Manoj Balwani has 11 years of investment banking experience... - October 07, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd

Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Four Colour Imports, LTD to Vivos Corp Benchmark International Facilitated the transaction of Four Colour Imports, LTD to Vivos Corp. Four Colour is a non-traditional printing and sales service provider specializing in book and catalog print. The company uses advanced technology to supply its clients with the highest quality pre-press, printing and book binding services. - October 06, 2019 - Benchmark International

BDA Advises Furukawa Electric on JV with Superior Essex BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (“Furukawa”), has agreed to establish a joint venture for global magnet wire business with Superior Essex Holding Corporation (“SPSX”). On formation of the joint venture, Furukawa will integrate... - September 30, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd

Benchmark International Represented Provenance Consulting and Its Owners in the Sale of the Company’s Assets to Trinity Consultants Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction between Provenance Consulting and Trinity Consultants. Provenance Consulting utilizes innovation and technology to provide information management systems to track, monitor, verify, and sustain data that personnel use in the operation of oil, gas, chemical plants, and facilities. - September 20, 2019 - Benchmark International

Prosperity Plus Assists Complete Mailing Partners in the Acquisition of Alternative Business Automation Solutions Prosperity Plus Management Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce that Complete Mailing Partners acquired Alternative Business Automation Solutions (ABAS). Prosperity Plus acted as an adviser to Bill Weir and his team at throughout the transaction. Complete Mailing Partners (CMP) was founded in Dallas,... - September 19, 2019 - Prosperity Plus Management Consulting

Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Bay Equity Home Loans Announces Northeast Expansion Bay Equity Home Loans announces its expansion into the Northeast market with the acquisition of assets of Village Mortgage in Connecticut and Massachusetts. “We are pleased the people of Village Mortgage have chosen to join Bay Equity,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer Brett McGovern. - September 17, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Gene Larew Lures to PRADCO Outdoor Brands Benchmark International facilitated the transaction between Gene Larew Lures, LLC and PRADCO Outdoor Brands. The company became a market leader with the Gene Larew brand synonymous with bass baits, the Bobby Garland brand, and the Crappie Pro brand. - September 13, 2019 - Benchmark International

Verndale Announces Acquisition of Aware Web Solutions Verndale, a leading customer experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, announces today the acquisition of Aware Web Solutions, an information technology and services company based in Minneapolis, MN. Aware Web Solutions has a 20-year track record of implementing right-sized digital solutions for... - September 11, 2019 - Verndale

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Hair Are Us, LLC to a Private Investor Benchmark International facilitated the transaction of Hair Are Us, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hair extension brand. They ship worldwide and are well-known in the industry as one of the leading hair experts of human hair extension. They specialize in various extensions, including Indian Wavy, Brazilian... - September 11, 2019 - Benchmark International

HealthSwap Advisors and Its Platform Bed License Exchange is Now Senwell Senior Investment Advisors HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and... - September 07, 2019 - Senwell Senior Investment Advisors

ShowingTime Acquires Centralized Showing Service, Accelerating Its Growth with Enhanced Offerings to an Expanded Audience ShowingTime, the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry. The two established companies bring together a combined... - September 06, 2019 - ShowingTime

Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Vintage Park VIP Lounge One, LLC DBA Barcelona Restaurant & Lounge to a Private Investor Benchmark International facilitated the sale of Vintage Park VIP Lounge One, LLC d/b/a Barcelona Restaurant & Lounge in Houston, Texas. It has been acquired by private investor Holssam El-Assal. Vintage Park VIP Lounge One, LLC d/b/a Barcelona Restaurant & Lounge, was founded by Mark Evans in... - September 05, 2019 - Benchmark International

New Agency Group Acquires and Merges with Bravado Network New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

ExitHolding Launches New Website for Mergers and Acquisitions of Middle-to-Large Internet Business ExitHolding is the world’s leading M&A advisory and business brokerage service for middle-to-large Internet businesses. - August 22, 2019 - ExitHolding

WHC is Acquiring the Taxi Businesses from Transdev North America WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi businesses from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC Worldwide, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States. - August 16, 2019 - zTrip WHC

Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of RoseMill Packaging Resources, LLC to Conner Industries, Inc. Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction of RoseMill Packaging Resources, LLC to Conner Industries, Inc. - August 03, 2019 - Benchmark International

ThrivePass Acquires The Merriam Agency's TPA Services The employee benefits company plans to acquire The Merriam Agency’s insurance services as well as their long-term clients. This is ThrivePass’s third acquisition of a third-party benefits administrator, so they expect a seamless transition. - August 01, 2019 - ThrivePass

Benchmark International Has Facilitated the Transaction of Lovett & Tharpe, Inc. to LTI International, LLC Benchmark International has facilitated the sale of Lovett & Tharpe, Inc. to LTI International, LLC. Lovett & Tharpe has been in business for more than 85 years, serving the needs of over 500 farm equipment dealers in the Southeast. Lovett & Tharpe distributes the product lines of more than... - August 01, 2019 - Benchmark International

Innovative Technology Product Company Now Up for Sale with Intelligent Business Transfer An award winning, market leading business venture has come to market for a new owner to take over. - July 31, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer

Linga Announces Acquisition of Hybrid Payments Linga, a leader in cloud-based restaurant software technology, and developers of the rOS (restaurant operating system) announces the acquisition of Hybrid Payments. As such, Hybrid Payments will change its name to Linga Pay. - July 25, 2019 - Linga

Louisiana Companies Raise Over $191 Million in Venture Capital in 2018, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”), the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm, released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2018. Louisiana companies raised a... - July 25, 2019 - Cara Stone, LLP

Adamson Brothers’ Andy Altahawi Responds to Recent SEC Case Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers

The Atlantic Automotive Group Acquires Babylon Honda On Monday July 15, 2019, the Atlantic Automotive Group acquired the Babylon Honda dealership, located on the south shore of Long Island. Atlantic is the largest automotive group in the New York metropolitan region, having sold over 55,000 vehicles in 2018, with over 250,000 retail customers - July 23, 2019 - The New Babylon Honda

Helix Hospitality Announces Acquisition of Two Columbus, Ohio Properties Helix Hospitality, a Chicago-based hotel group with properties throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two properties in Columbus, Ohio: - SpringHill Suites, an 80-suite hotel, located at 665 Taylor Road - TownePlace Suites, a 94-suite hotel, located at 695 Taylor Road These... - July 19, 2019 - Helix Hospitality