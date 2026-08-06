Mergers & Acquisitions News
Acquire news about the latest company mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and mutually beneficial agreements. Find out about consultants, legal issues, technology, products and services affecting the M&A world.
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Seabed Services, LLC and an Undisclosed Buyer
Benchmark is pleased to announce the acquisition of Seabed Services, LLC by an undisclosed buyer. Seabed Services, LLC serves the midstream pipeline industry. Design and engineering services are also provided to utility service providers, railroad maintenance, and highway construction industries... - July 22, 2026 - Benchmark International
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between WRS Group, LTD. and Project Energy Savers, Inc.
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Project Energy Savers, Inc. (now "Education & Outreach Company"), a leading provider of customized educational and community outreach materials, and WRS Group ("WRS Group"), a global leader in health... - July 18, 2026 - Benchmark International
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
eightM Corporation Launches Fractional Corporate Development Advisory Service
eightM Corporation, an Austin, Texas-based M&A advisory firm, has launched a fractional Corporate Development Director service for lower-middle-market companies in the US. - July 09, 2026 - eightM Corporation
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between EZlocal.com, Inc. and Valentin Zachesov
EZlocal.com, Inc. is an online subscription-based advertising provider serving small businesses across the U.S. The company's services include EZLocal Pro, DASH, and an online directory. All services are designed to enhance the client's digital presence. EZlocal helps businesses manage and improve... - July 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Kittleson Landscape, Inc. and Lancaster Group, LLC
Kittleson Landscape is a full-service landscaping contractor that designs and installs landscapes for new and existing commercial and residential properties. The company operates year-round and provides landscaping, rock-block retaining walls, lawn installation, plantings, lake-shore restoration,... - June 27, 2026 - Benchmark International
DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials. - June 26, 2026 - MycoWorks
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Altair Associates, Inc. and Centri Business Consulting
The seller, Altair Associates, Inc., was founded in 1990 by Bob Drag and has more than three decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and transactional advisory services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The firm's thirty-plus professional underwriting and claim staff operate from... - June 26, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Altair Associates Inc. and Centri Business Consulting
The seller, Altair Associates, Inc., was founded in 1990 by Bob Drag and has more than three decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and transactional advisory services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The firm's thirty-plus professional underwriting and claim staff operate from... - June 25, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Climate Engineering, Inc. and Harris Company
The selling company actually consists of two entities, Climate Engineering, Inc. (CEI) and Centennial Controls, Inc. (CCI). CEI is a full-service commercial HVAC mechanical contractor and solutions provider. CCI specializes in Building Automation Services (BAS) and temperature-control technologies... - June 19, 2026 - Benchmark International
Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative... - June 13, 2026 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Jagimo Corporation, Inc. and Castleford Group
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Fortuna, CA-based Jagimo Corporation, Inc. (DBA J&G Lawn and Garden) and Danville, California-based Castleford Group. J&G Lawn and Garden is a full-service landscape construction and maintenance provider that... - June 10, 2026 - Benchmark International
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest
Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth. - June 05, 2026 - PRIME exits®
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between M.S. Johnston Company, Inc. and an Individual Investor
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Hagerstown, MD-based M.S. Johnston Co., Inc., and an individual investor. M.S. Johnston is a full-service heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) firm. The company also designs and sells refrigeration and... - June 05, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Laser Lens Tek, Inc. and BlueRock Global Private Equity
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Sarasota, FL-based Laser Lens Tek, Inc. (DBA American Photonics) and Tampa, FL-based BlueRock Global Private Equity. American Photonics is a manufacturer of high-precision optical components, film coatings, and other... - June 04, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Automated Production LLC and Prenn Holdings, LLC
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Prenn Holdings ("Prenn Holdings"), a private investment and acquisition firm focused on long-term business growth and operational excellence, and Automated Production ("Automated Production"), a leading... - June 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Vail Products and Tarter USA
The seller, Vail Products, a division of Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc., is an innovator in heavy-duty equipment designed for real-world performance and practical applications, including heavy-duty land management attachments for compact track loaders and skid steers. The buyer, Tarter... - May 31, 2026 - Benchmark International
KŪR Health Acquires Key Assets and Technology from Catbird Health to Advance AI-Powered Trauma Recovery
KŪR Health announced the acquisition of key assets, intellectual property, and select talent from Catbird Health, combining clinical trauma research infrastructure with AI-powered personalized healing technology. Together, the companies aim to pioneer a new trauma-responsive healthcare model addressing the biological, neurological, and behavioral roots of chronic disease through personalized, preventative, and nervous system-informed care. - May 21, 2026 - Kur Health
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
New Book "Zero to $100M" Delivers an Operator Playbook for Founders and CEOs Scaling Past the Stall Point
www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZS3GX82 Coby Press has released Zero to $100M, a new business book written for the operators who run companies, not the consultants who advise them. The book targets the stretch most growth books skip. Plenty of titles cover the zero to one million startup story, and plenty... - May 18, 2026 - Zero to $100M
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Atlanta Deferred Exchange, Inc. and Centre Street Partners
Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Marietta, GA-based Atlanta Deferred Exchange, Inc. (“ADE”) and New York, NY-based Centre Street Partners. ADE specializes in 1031 exchange transactions, offering qualified intermediary services to ensure... - May 15, 2026 - Benchmark International
MK Partners Acquires Folderize, Expanding Its Salesforce Product Portfolio with an Additional AgentExchange Solution
MK Partners has acquired Folderize, a Salesforce-native file and folder organization solution now available on the Salesforce AgentExchange. Folderize helps organizations manage files inside Salesforce with unlimited folder hierarchies, native storage, sharing controls, full-text search, and support for Sales, Service, and Experience Cloud — without external storage or integrations. - May 10, 2026 - MK Partners
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between William H Smith and Associates, Inc. and Vistal
William H Smith and Associates, Inc., or "WHS," is a surveying, engineering, and materials testing firm with almost 60 years of experience. They primarily work with industry-leading oil and gas companies, municipalities, and civil engineers to deliver cost-saving solutions for substantial... - May 08, 2026 - Benchmark International
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Hammerhead Holding, Inc. and Constellation Capital Group, LLC
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Hammerhead Holding, Inc. and Constellation Capital Group, LLC. This Investment represents a geographic expansion for Constellation Capital Group, LLC. Hammerhead Holding, Inc., based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading... - May 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Guide Architecture, LLC and Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Guide Architecture LLC &Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC. This Investment represents a strategic and geographic expansion for Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC Located in Dallas, Texas, Guide Architecture is a... - April 30, 2026 - Benchmark International
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MNK Architects, Inc. and The Stonewall Group
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between MNK Architects, Inc., and The Stonewall Group. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for The Stonewall Group. Since its establishment in 1990, MNK Architects, Inc. has remained a powerhouse in creating modern,... - April 12, 2026 - Benchmark International
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Pennant Equity Partners Acquires SurePeople, Inc., Positioning the Innovative Platform for AI-Driven Growth in Enterprise People Intelligence
Pennant Equity Partners, a private investment and operating firm has acquired SurePeople, Inc., a behavioral intelligence platform serving enterprise customers. The company will operate going forward as SurePeople Technologies, Inc. The transaction brings growth capital and direct operational... - April 09, 2026 - SurePeople Technologies, Inc.
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Work'NGear Assets Acquired
Work'NGear (WNG) announced its assets were acquired by a prominent family office and lender Baaj Capital was repaid. WNG relaunched operations, reopens stores in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and revived the ecommerce business leveraging its core brands and private label assortment. - April 07, 2026 - WorkNGear
RepairUSA is Now Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal brings expanded HVAC capabilities and world-class service to the Jonesboro community and marks its first location in Northeast Arkansas. - April 03, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Blazey Construction Services LLC and Boudreau Pipeline Corporation
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Blazey Construction, Inc., a construction and infrastructure services company, and Boudreau Pipeline Corporation, an employee-owned utility contractor. Blazey Construction Services LLC is a respected construction and... - April 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated Transaction Between the Carmi Companies and The Nearshore Company
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between the Carmi Companies and The Nearshore Company, with Main Street Capital Corporation completing a new portfolio investment in The Nearshore Company. Carmi was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas. - April 01, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between DW Industries and TIPCO Technologies
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between DW Industries & TIPCO Technologies. The transaction represents a strategic geographic expansion for TIPCO Technologies within the Texas market. Since 1979, Dale Weaver and his family have established a reputation... - March 29, 2026 - Benchmark International
Fast Commercial Capital Expands Structured Capital Advisory Platform for Business and Real Estate Owners Nationwide
Fast Commercial Capital announced the expansion of its structured capital advisory platform serving business owners and real estate investors nationwide. The Miami-based firm operates alongside Fasty Funding and Loyalty Business Brokers within an integrated finance and M&A ecosystem, supporting bridge financing, acquisition funding, recapitalizations, and time-sensitive capital solutions for lower middle and middle market transactions. - March 27, 2026 - Fast Commercial Capital