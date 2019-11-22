Kelley Kronenberg Adds Three Attorneys to Its Tampa Office

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Firm Welcomes David Awoleke, Max Blackman and Karla Ravenel

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Tampa, FL, November 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that David Awoleke, Max Blackman and Karla Ravenel have joined the firm’s Tampa office as Attorneys.Awoleke assists the firm in matters related to First Party Property Insurance Defense Litigation. This includes coverage and bad faith litigation, insurance claims and investigations potentially involving fraud or arson.Before joining Kelley Kronenberg, Awoleke was an Assistant State Attorney where he gained experience as a prosecutor on misdemeanor and criminal traffic cases. He managed a full caseload and was involved from arraignment through disposition. Additionally, he gained experience as a Law Clerk in First Party Insurance Litigation matters.Awoleke earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Florida State University with a Minor in Business. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida.Blackman assists in First Party Property Insurance Defense Litigation as well as Third Party Insurance Defense claims.Blackman’s background includes experience with trying motion hearings, case management conferences, and depositions. He began his career as a Law Clerk where he honed his skills assisting with ongoing cases pre-litigation and during litigation.Blackman graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Central Florida and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida.Ravenel assists the firm in matters related to creditors’ rights, including bankruptcy-related matters, lien enforcement, judgment collection, and client compliance audits and procedures.Ravenel has represented national and private lenders in creditors’ rights work which includes mortgage and timeshare foreclosure, bankruptcy-related matters, debt collection and recovery, foreclosure litigation, lien enforcement and collection, title claim and title curative matters, and audits on mortgage fraud issues. She has also worked as a real estate agent and is experienced in closings and title issuance.After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida Atlantic University, Ravenel completed a double degree track from Stetson University, graduating with a Master’s in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor degree. She is admitted to practice in all Florida State Courts and in the Northern and Middle District Federal Courts.About Kelley KronenbergKelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Contact Information Kelley Kronenberg

