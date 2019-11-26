North By Northwest, a Subsidiary of Organizational Consulting Services, Announces Its Breakthrough Laser Coaching Program. Unlimited Coaching When You Need It Most.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Organizational Consulting Services Press Release

Laser Coaching - quick 15 minute coaching sessions help you when you need it most to break through the barriers that are holding you back from being successful. By getting right to the point and focusing on the issue at hand and avoiding the stories, you can laser in on the answer.

San Francisco, CA, November 26, 2019 --(



Breakthrough Laser Coaching is a quick 15-minute targeted coaching session that will help you gain clarity on one specific problem, question or goal. It will help you get through your roadblock, prioritize and focus on the real issue. It is meant to support you and hold you accountable so that you can reach your goals.



It is a way to get a quick practical solution or objective perspective on an issue that needs attention immediately.



Most coaching sessions are about an hour long but sometimes all a person needs is a few minutes of someones time to bounce ideas off of or to get that extra boost of confidence before a big meeting or presentation.



North By Northwest's Breakthrough Laser Coaching is idea for clients that need that boost of accountability. It is ideal for clients that are busy and don't have time for a long session but need to solve a particular problem or question.



Laser coaching will help you gain insight and clarity and create action steps for problems that can't wait for next weeks appointment.



A Life and Business Coach can help you with motivation and confidence. Coaching isn't therapy. It is a highly tuned and powerful process of communication and problem solving. The relationship between a coach and a client is co-creative and focused entirely on the client’s interests, challenges, and goals.



A "life coach" is someone who is trained to help you see clearly where you are today, then find ways to move forward towards your goals. Coaches help people improve their performances and enhance the quality of their lives.



They are a source of motivation and inspiration to help you reach your full potential. They are like personal trainers for your life goals.



North By Northwests Breakthrough Laser Coaching program is a cost-effective way to get the benefits of coaching without the time commitment of a full coaching session.



Coaching can be used for any issue related to starting or running your business, issues with your employees, boss or co-workers or job, issues regarding Life Transitions and your future and helping you live up to your potential.



With unlimited Breakthrough Laser Sessions, you can schedule as many 15-minute coaching sessions as you like for the entire year.



Breakthrough Laser Coaching – accountability and encouragement when you need it most.



Contact North By Northwest for more information.



Visit us at http://www.northbynorthwestmt.com



northbynwmt@gmail.com



Karin E. Fried

440-666-9326



www.organizationalconsultingservices.com

www.northbynorthwestmt.com

(North By Northwest is a subsidiary of Organizational Consulting Services)



