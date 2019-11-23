Thomas N Salzano, a Motivation Poet Launched New Features for His Poetry Website

Thomas N Salzano who has recently launched his poetry website is all set to launch new features for his website. Thomas is known for his work as a poet and as a motivational writer, he is now working on his poetry website with an aim to motivate the aspiring poets to write and publish their work on an open platform like his poetry website.

The new features that are launched are the audio and video options for both the readers and the poets. The poets can now upload any poetry video or audio whereas the reader can now enjoy the advanced options on the website. Thomas is working on poetry learning features that can be added to the website. He says that his plan is to make poetry interesting for all age groups and will soon come up with games and quizzes that are based on poetry.



Whereas on the other hand, Thomas will soon launch his book on cooking named “Recipes of My Grandmother” a tribute to his grandmother who died at the age of 52 due to unnatural death and left behind her recipe diary which became his inspiration to write.



Thomas is a famous poet and has written more than 200+ poetry but what makes him different from the others is his realistic and motivational poems. This website is not just about publishing poetry but a platform where you will get guidance related to capitalization of letters, irregular use of punctuation, rhyme scheme, meter and other tips related to poetry.



The reads have given a positive response to the website which has encouraged a lot of poets to show up and publish their work on his website. This website is also attracting people because of the general motivational tips and short stories shared on this platform. With this success rate Thomas has set a benchmark in the world of poetry.



About Thomas Salzano:

