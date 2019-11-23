AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership

Press Releases AirGateway GmbH Press Release

Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2019 --(



AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We are very glad to expand our customer base in the UK, being this a market where the national carrier is strongly pushing for NDC as we have recently seen in the news.”



About AirGateway

AirGateway GmbH is a Berlin-based B2B airline distribution company connecting airlines with corporate, leisure, offline and online travel agents. AirGateway state-of-the-art technology enables airlines and travel agents to enhance their retailing channels bringing rich content, dynamic pricing, and ancillary services as defined by IATA’s New Distribution Capability standard.



About Scott Dunn

Scott Dunn is an award-winning luxury tour operator creating tailor-made holidays and honeymoons to amazing destinations all over the world. With offices in London, Chichester, San Diego, Hong Kong & Singapore, they pride themselves on providing outstanding service to all their guests and their Travel Consultants are the best in the business. Celebrating over 30 years in luxury travel, Scott Dunn specialises in unique, tailor-made itineraries to Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, Antarctica, the Indian Ocean and Caribbean.



Contact



AirGateway GmbH

Jorge Diaz

jorge@airgateway.com

www.airgateway.com



Scott Dunn

Kate McGregor

Kate.mcgregor@scottdunn.com

Jorge Diaz

+491775152425



www.airgateway.com



