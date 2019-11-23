PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership


Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers.

AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We are very glad to expand our customer base in the UK, being this a market where the national carrier is strongly pushing for NDC as we have recently seen in the news.”

About AirGateway
AirGateway GmbH is a Berlin-based B2B airline distribution company connecting airlines with corporate, leisure, offline and online travel agents. AirGateway state-of-the-art technology enables airlines and travel agents to enhance their retailing channels bringing rich content, dynamic pricing, and ancillary services as defined by IATA’s New Distribution Capability standard.

About Scott Dunn
Scott Dunn is an award-winning luxury tour operator creating tailor-made holidays and honeymoons to amazing destinations all over the world. With offices in London, Chichester, San Diego, Hong Kong & Singapore, they pride themselves on providing outstanding service to all their guests and their Travel Consultants are the best in the business. Celebrating over 30 years in luxury travel, Scott Dunn specialises in unique, tailor-made itineraries to Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, Antarctica, the Indian Ocean and Caribbean.

Contact

AirGateway GmbH
Jorge Diaz
jorge@airgateway.com
www.airgateway.com

Scott Dunn
Kate McGregor
Kate.mcgregor@scottdunn.com
www.scottdunn.com
