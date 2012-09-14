PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

WaterField Unveils Crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap for Holiday Travels WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look. - December 05, 2019 - Waterfield Designs

Airline Tickets Best Price Launches Round Trip Deals Airline Tickets Best Price dot com launches enticing round trip deals at just $475.13 for the flights between Las Vegas and New York City along with early-bird discounts on winter travel (New Year's Eve & Christmas) to some of its most popular destinations, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami,... - December 04, 2019 - Airline Tickets Best Price

Go Galavant Launches New Group Trip Platform for People Who Hate Group Travel Startup travel platform provides forum for travelers to find and review group trips and providers. - December 02, 2019 - Go Galavant

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

Lily Lisa, Philanthropist, Fashion Icon Joins the Powerful Giants Behind China’s 20-Year-Old Wealth Creation Lily Lisa Brand joins in sponsorship of Hurun Report's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the annual "China's Most Respected Entrepreneur" award ceremony held in Beijing. - November 14, 2019 - Lily Lisa

Army Veteran and Business Leader Talks About Veterans Day Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation

Best Interactive Applications to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online interactive apps in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Anyone wishing to nominate their applications work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 06, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Internet Ad Competition to Name Best Alexa Skills and Google Assistant Actions 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards had added a category for Voice Skills or Actions. This marks the first time an international award program will judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Africa Tour Operator, Spector Travel, Named Best Ancestry Travel Company Spector Travel, a tour operator that specializes in Africa, has been named a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2019 Award winner for the Best Ancestry and Heritage Travel Company. For the competition, USA Today tapped a panel of travel experts to nominate 20 travel companies, then asked readers... - November 05, 2019 - Spector Travel of Boston

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Local Meggan Kaiser Joins Atlanta’s 2020 Travel & Adventure Show Meggan Kaiser, host of The Travel Channel’s 24/$7 and author of bestseller Everywhere for Nothing: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad, will be part of the 2020 Travel & Adventure Show in Atlanta, February 29-March 1, 2020. Kaiser will speak on “Budget Travel & Beyond: Save Your Money, Change Your Life,” followed by a meet-and-greet and book signing. For more information about the Travel & Adventure Shows or to purchase tickets, visit: travelshows.com. - October 30, 2019 - Boss Meggan

Travelive Appoints Christina Carr as Vice President In her new role, Ms. Carr will be responsible for the implementation of new luxury travel products and maintaining and solidifying agency relationships worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Travelive

Palm Garden Hotel Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Palm Garden Hotel is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive $3 million dollar renovation. The extensive transformation includes the complete overhaul of the hotel property including 147 guestrooms and suites, main entrance and lobby, meeting and banquet spaces, furniture, fixtures, and the... - October 24, 2019 - Palm Garden Hotel

KaChick Confirm Partnership with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium to Create New Experiences for Travellers Hong Kong-based travel photography platform, KaChick partners with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium Loyalty Program to create and capture new experiences for travellers. By leveraging on its 1600+ local photographers network in over 60 cities, travellers can book vacation photography packages with the... - October 24, 2019 - KaChick

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Jill Senter, Songwriter of Billboard Hot Dance Club Hits, Charms New York with American Standards in Nightclub Review Jill Senter leads the company of Celebrate The Moment, a fun-filled cabaret that harkens back to the golden age of New York nightclubs with a contemporary twist. The Broadway troupers and impressive jazz ensemble interweave Jill’s Billboard charting dance hits and beloved classics from The American Songbook for a unique night of memorable entertainment. - October 15, 2019 - Jill Senter

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort

New Online Resource Library Focuses on Strategic Storytelling for Hospitality, Travel & Leisure Brands StandoutStorytelling.com launches with the goal of helping experience brands create more captivating stories, both online and off. - October 10, 2019 - Amore Social

Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone at The Tides RV Resort Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of world-class... - October 09, 2019 - The Tides

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Echo Park Swan Night Rides Offered Year Round Wheel Fun Rentals is extending their Night Rides at Echo Park and offering LED lit swan boat rentals year-round. - October 03, 2019 - Wheel Fun Rentals

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

Travels with Talek to Lead Cultural Tour of China April 11-19, 2020 Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

Galapagos GDS Launches the First Global Distribution System for Galapagos Cruises Galapagos GDS, the First Global Distribution System Dedicated to the Galapagos Islands, is Launching its Highly-Anticipated Service Today. - September 20, 2019 - Metamorf

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH