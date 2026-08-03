Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company