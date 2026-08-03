Travel News
News about destinations, tourist attractions, leisure, accommodation and transportation related to the travel industry. Discover the newest travel trends, acquisitions and travel and tourism industry market research.
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Last Minute Travel Deals for Seniors Announced
Seniors seeking significant savings on international travel can save thousands by taking advantage of last minute deals. - July 18, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Launches "The Thrifty Senior Traveler" YouTube Channel
Jesse Slome, the long-standing Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI), has officially announced the launch of a brand-new, dedicated YouTube channel specifically designed for senior travelers. The channel aims to empower retirees and older adults to explore the... - July 17, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson. - July 13, 2026 - Paragon Hotel Company
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
New Travel Platform Flyfi Uses AI to Match Travelers with the Right Premium Hotel — Paid Entirely in Crypto
New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection. - July 09, 2026 - Flyfi
Meet2Trip: The New Platform for Cruise Passengers to Find Fellow Travelers for Shared Shore Excursions
Two cruise passengers stood on the dock, searching for other travelers to share a taxi tour, but found no one heading the same way. That experience led to the creation of Meet2Trip, an online platform that helps cruise passengers worldwide arrange shared shore excursions. The Problem Shore... - July 09, 2026 - Meet2Trip
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup
The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online. - July 01, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change. - June 19, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
Gulfport Native and Animal Planet Alum Daniel “DannyBoo” James III Returns to TV with Creator-Owned Travel Series “Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends” Premiering Sep 30
After a 14-year break from screens, Animal Planet and ABC alum Daniel "DannyBoo" James III is back, this time as creator and owner. His unscripted travel series Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends premieres September 30, 2026 on YouTube and DannyBoo Production official site, built on real friendships, first-time travel, and a long-arc creator-owned format. - June 18, 2026 - DannyBoo Productions
TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports. - June 18, 2026 - TSA Wait Times
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Australian Cruise Group Launches Vivid Sydney 2026 Cruise Program for Visitors
Australian Cruise Group has launched its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program for visitors, offering a range of experiences from affordable spectator cruises to premium dinner cruises. Running from 22 May to 13 June, these cruises provide views of major Vivid Light installations and fireworks (on select nights), giving interstate and international travellers a unique way to experience Sydney’s iconic festival. - May 24, 2026 - Australian Cruise Group
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - May 20, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
The Bayard Hotel NYC Debuts Following Full Renovation and Repositioning of Former Best Western Hospitality House
The Bayard Hotel NYC, located at 145 E 49th St in Manhattan, has reopened following a full closure and extensive renovation, transitioning from its former operation as the Best Western Hospitality House. The property now operates as a fully redesigned independent hotel, offering a modernized guest experience after a complete repositioning. - May 13, 2026 - The Bayard Hotel NYC
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Yachts & Living Launches as Greece's Curated Crewed Yacht Charter Specialist
Yachts & Living has launched as a Greece-focused crewed yacht charter service, offering a handpicked fleet, personal charter consultants, and end-to-end itinerary planning across the country's most celebrated island groups. - May 08, 2026 - Yachts and Living
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Pet Paradise Atlanta Celebrates Grand Reopening
Pet Paradise Atlanta is holding a Grand Reopening on May 8, 2026 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) with tours, meet-and-greets, and information on services. The resort offers boarding, daycare, grooming, and dog training, and is near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for convenience. Guests can also enter a sweepstakes to win a free month of day camp. - April 30, 2026 - Pet Paradise
2026 Japan Culture Intensive Tours Including Sumo
Artisan Pacific Travel LLC is pleased to announce its 2026 Japan Culture Intensive tours including Sumo Tournament. - April 30, 2026 - Artisan Pacific Travel
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. Launches MyCantera, an AI-Powered Management Platform for Soccer Clubs
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. has launched MyCantera (mycantera.com), an AI-powered SaaS platform that gives youth and amateur soccer clubs the tools of rofessional academies: squad management, match RSVPs, registration, Stripe payments, and an AI coaching assistant. Built by Director Juan Sanchez with Ramy Karmouta as Head of Strategic Partnerships, MyCantera is free to start and integrates directly with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain. - April 22, 2026 - Ground Agents Solutions Sl
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
Sanderson Ford and Arizona Business Leaders Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Sanderson Ford and Arizona business leaders are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together the business community to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Free Holiday Calendar Platform Launches Android App
HolidaysCalendar.net offers government-verified holiday data for 100 plus countries with ICS sync, printable PDF and dark mode — free with no login - April 12, 2026 - HolidaysCalendar
Stephanie Malakie of Empress Travel Club Named Forbes Travel Guide’s Travel Professional of the Year
Empress Travel Club Founder Stephanie Malakie was named Travel Professional of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide, an honor awarded to a single advisor globally each year. Recognized for her personalized, experience-driven approach, Malakie leads the boutique agency in creating transformative, luxury travel experiences with insider access and high-touch service. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
Empress Travel Club Earns Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency Award
Empress Travel Club earned Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency (Specialty) award at its 2026 U.S. Forum, recognizing exceptional sales and impact. The boutique agency stands out for crafting personalized, luxury travel experiences with exclusive perks, insider access, and seamless service—delivering unforgettable journeys tailored to each client. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
CarzRent Launches High-Commission Affiliate Program for Travel Creators and Partners
The global travel industry is evolving rapidly, and so are the opportunities for digital entrepreneurs, travel bloggers, and tourism platforms to generate revenue through partnerships. CarzRent.com, a growing car rental brokerage platform specializing in destinations like Tenerife and other... - April 03, 2026 - CarzRent.com
Sena Hospitality Design Up for Four Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has been named a finalist for four resort design awards from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Refurbishment Unit Category for the Lakeside Houses at... - April 01, 2026 - Sena Hospitality Design
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. - April 01, 2026 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Vacatia Awarded Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team
Awards Presented at 2026 GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee - March 31, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
Laguna Creek Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Indigenous Tourism Economy
Investment by Dali Capital Partners will fund further innovation and marketing for groundbreaking PMS, POS and booking platform. - March 27, 2026 - Laguna Creek
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Stinger Compliance Reinvents Multi-Site Management with a New CXM Platform
Stinger Compliance is redefining operational excellence with its evolution from a niche ID-verification firm into a premier Customer Experience Management (CXM) innovator. By bridging the gap between high-stakes regulatory compliance and modern guest expectations, Stinger now delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem that fuses on-premise secret shopping with real-time digital review intelligence—empowering multi-site operators to turn raw data into decisive leadership action. - March 25, 2026 - Stinger Compliance
ChargeSmart EV Brings Level 2 Charging to Microtel Inn & Suites Binghamton
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new 6-port Level 2 charging station at Microtel Inn & Suites in Binghamton, NY, giving hotel guests and local EV drivers reliable overnight charging through the ChargeSmart EV network. - March 25, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
As Analog Hobbies Surge in Popularity, This Illinois Cabin Retreat is Building Getaways Around Them
Kishauwau Cabins is celebrating its 40th anniversary with hobby-inspired cabin stays that encourage guests to unplug and enjoy simple, nostalgic activities. Located in Illinois’ Starved Rock Country, the retreat blends nature, comfort, and hands-on experiences for a relaxing, year-round getaway. - March 23, 2026 - Kishauwau Cabins
Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 30th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting travel companies, airlines, and hospitality brands worldwide to compete for recognition as the best travel websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 17, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com. - March 12, 2026 - Chabad of Dallas
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Beachside Village Resort in Falmouth, Massachusetts
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Beachside Village Resort, located in Falmouth on Cape Cod. Vacatia’s management agreement took effect... - March 10, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services