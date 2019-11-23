Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC and Luxon Realty Services

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, November 23, 2019 --(



Luxon Realty Services is an Austin-based real estate brokerage, property management, and advisory firm founded in 2006. The firm actively manages real estate assets and provides consulting and advisory services nationwide. The principals of the firm have over 20 years experience as a real estate professional, and has key relationships with national capital providers with whom they work hand-in-hand with to identify and execute on capital market opportunities with demonstrable growth characteristics.



J.P. Santos, Associate Director at Benchmark International shared, “Benchmark International’s Austin team enjoyed working with Charles Williams and the Pioneer Realty Capital team. We were able to work towards coming to terms that were ideal for Charles’ goals for his firm. This deal shows Benchmark’s dynamic market position and our understanding of the wants and needs of our clients and how to formulate a strategy that helps accomplish our clients' goals from the transaction. Charles was looking for a partner that could provide him a broader array of products and services to offer his existing clients as well as a means to obtain a new business. The team did a formidable job at negotiating a deal that would fit this objective and allow Charles several options regarding the long-term direction of Pioneer Realty Capital. Charles was a true professional to work with, and we are excited about what the future holds for Pioneer Realty Capital.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkCorporate.com

Europe: Carl Settle at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Settle@BenchmarkCorporate.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkCorporate.com



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 12 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

