Meals On Wheels of Tampa Celebrates #GivingTuesday

Those who are interested in joining Meals On Wheels of Tampa’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.MOWTampa.org or https://givingtuesday.mightycause.com/organization/Mealsonwheelsoftampa. Tampa, FL, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- This GivingTuesday, Meals On Wheels of Tampa (MOWT) is asking the community to help raise funds for their Produce On Wheels (POW!) Program. Launched in the fall of 2015, POW! was developed to help provide healthy snacks, additional nourishment, and increased access to fresh produce for those that are homebound. The bags of produce are free of charge and are delivered to the recipient’s homes by volunteers on the third Saturday of most months.Meals On Wheels of Tampa’s goal is simple. Continue to nourish and enrich the independent lives of Tampa’s homebound seniors and neighbors, while also strengthening the community. MOWT relies on the community for support and does not accept government funding.GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year.“Our goal of $10,000 is only possible with the community's support. We are calling on you, on this national day of giving, to help bring fresh produce to our homebound neighbors by donating to Meals On Wheels of Tampa," said Steve King, Executive Director MOWT.GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. "GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder.Those who are interested in joining Meals On Wheels of Tampa’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.MOWTampa.org or https://givingtuesday.mightycause.com/organization/Mealsonwheelsoftampa. Contact Information Meals On Wheels of Tampa

Shana Taylor-Page

813-238-8410



www.mowtampa.org



