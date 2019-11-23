SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary of Coloma, Wisconsin is Verified by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries Press Release

Coloma, WI, November 23, 2019



Verification means that SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary meets the criteria of a true farmed animal sanctuary and is providing humane and responsible care of the animals. To be awarded Verified status, an organization must meet GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards which are confirmed by a site visit and they must also adhere to a demanding set of ethical and operational principles. The Verification status also provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors and grantors to recognize SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary as an exceptional organization.



“We are proud to announce the recent Verification of SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary,” said Valerie Taylor, GFAS Executive Director. “SonnyBoy saw a great need for rescue, rehabilitation, and sanctuary and adoption services for farmed animals, mini pigs in particular. Since their organization’s inception, SonnyBoy’s Founders, Board, and personnel have endeavored to create a facility which provides the highest level of care for its’ animal residents, and couples this with educational outreach and advocacy programs.”



“The news of having been granted the status of Verification by GFAS has elicited great honor at the sanctuary," said Nicole Helmer, Executive Director of SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary. “Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries is a well-respected organization known to have outstanding credentials and a rigorous system to ensure the quality of the organizations they grant membership to. Receiving Verification, and being the first mini pig-specific sanctuary in the United States to do so, is a great honor and only makes us strive to continue to deserve the designation.”



About Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the sole purpose of strengthening and supporting the work of animal sanctuaries, rescues, and rehabilitation centers worldwide. The goal of GFAS in working with and assisting these animal care facilities is to ensure they are supported, honored, recognized and rewarded for meeting important criteria in providing care to the animals in residence. GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders from a number of different organizations in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit. The GFAS Board of Directors guides the organization’s work in a collaborative manner. While the board includes those in top leadership at The Humane Society of the United States, International Fund for Animal Welfare, and American Anti-Vivisection Society, all board members serve as individuals dedicated to animal sanctuaries. www.sanctuaryfederation.org.



About SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary

SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary is home to a number of animals that were in need of a place of refuge. Incorporated in 2016, SonnyBoy has grown from a simple sanctuary for a few animals to the largest mini-pig specific sanctuary licensed in the State of Wisconsin. We are located in Coloma, Wisconsin on just over 6 acres in the rolling hills of central Wisconsin with a sky full of stars and a barn full of mini pigs. Although we have taken in a few horses, goats, and lots of chickens over the years, we have chosen to specialize in mini pigs. We mainly take in mini pigs that have been seized by animal control and/or law enforcement. Many of these animals have been neglected, abused, and suffer medical conditions. We work on moving the animals out of animal control as soon as possible, due to the lack of proper space for and knowledge of mini pigs. While at the sanctuary they receive proper medical care, are given a high-quality diet with supplements as needed, and when appropriate, are accessed for what kind of family they would fit into. If found to have the proper requirements for rehoming (temperament, history, size), they are prepared for adoption. If the animal is deemed to not be a candidate for rehoming, they will live their natural lives out here at the sanctuary. SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary is a licensed, registered Wisconsin nonprofit and an IRS designated 501c3 organization. Valerie Taylor

623-252-5122



http://www.sanctuaryfederation.org



