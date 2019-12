Top Decision Makers to Present at SMi’s 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Summary of speakers announced for Pharmaceutical Microbiology 2020 in London.

London, United Kingdom, November 23, 2019 --(



The event will provide a great opportunity to learn from pharmaceutical microbiology experts discussing endotoxin testing, best practices in cleaning & disinfection and contamination control. The conference will be co-chaired by James Drinkwater, Chairman, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sciences Society and Olivier Chancel, Sterility and Aseptic Process Assurance Expert, Boehringer Ingelheim.



This year’s event involves a wide selection of established pharmaceutical companies that have already registered, including: Microbiologics, Associates of Cape Cod International, Copan Italia SpA, Mettler-Toledo, Microgenetics, PHSS, Reading Scientific Services, Veltek Associates, Mettler-Toledo and many more.



Industry case studies will disclose their experiences and strategies to Microbiology. The expert speakers include: Infarmed IP, AstraZeneca, GSK, SDA Pharma, MedImmune, MeiraGTx, Paul Ehrlich Institut and STERIS Corporation.



For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £100 for bookings made by 29 November. Register at www.pharma-microbiology.com/PRcom4



With that said, more additions to this year’s conference involves:



New spotlight sessions:

· "Effective risk Management of Microbial Contamination, and, Microbial Control considerations for Tablet Manufacture" by AstraZenenca

· "Common Myths and Urban Legends in the Pharmaceutical Industry related to Contamination Control" by STERIS Corporation

· "Aseptic Audit Observation, and, Microbial Robustness in Product Design" by GSK



Sponsor presentations:

· Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod International discussing "Bacterial Endotoxins Test – Why are my CVs so high?"

· Sylvanie Cassard Guilloux, Global Solution Manager, bioMérieux discussing "New At-line Automated Mycoplasma Testing: A Performance Evaluation of bioFire Mycoplasma"

· Sonia Allibardi, Market Access Manager and Gabriele Savoldi, Business Development Manager, Copan Group discussing "Automation for incubation and colony counting of Environmental Monitoring samples: process optimization and data integrity"

· James Cannon, Head of OEM and Markets, Mettler Toldedo discussing "Online Microbial Monitoring for Process Control of Pharmaceutical Waters"



Finally, there will be a post-conference Interactive Workshop Day taking place on 22 January.



Workshop A: Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation on "How to Develop a Risk based Approach to Cleaning and Disinfection" | 8:30 - 11:40



Workshop B: Ian Symonds, Director/Pharmaceutical Consultant, SDA Pharma on "Designing an Environmental Monitoring Programme" | 12:40 - 15:40



Workshop C: Felix Alejandro Montero Julian, Scientific Director, bioMérieux and Stefane Schweicher, Business Development Manager Endotoxin NEC, bioMérieux on "Rapid Micro Methods, Endotoxin Testing and IER" | 15:40 - 18:40



The full agenda and speaker line-up are available online at www.pharma-microbiology.com/PRcom4



Proudly sponsored by:

Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, METTLER TOLEDO, Reading Scientific Services Limited and Veltek Associates



Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK

20 – 21 January 2020

London, UK

www.pharma-microbiology.com/PRcom4



Contact Information:



For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164



For delegate enquiries, call Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 207 827 6184



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



www.pharma-microbiology.com/PRcom4



