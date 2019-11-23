Voices of the Region Holds February Speaker Series

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

St. Louis, MO, November 23, 2019 --



The event will focus on the state of our regional workforce and how to prepare for current and future challenges.



The event speaker is Hart Nelson, Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions Group at St. Louis Community College. He will discuss how the education and business community can address the trends of the local marketplace and its workforce needs.



The monthly series is hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.



The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled "Workforce of the Future: Anticipating Impending Workforce Challenges." The program will be held Thurs., Feb. 6 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber located at One Metropolitan Square.

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



