Jefferson’s Ferry Recognized for Second Year Running with Industrywide Resident Engagement and Satisfaction Award

East Setauket, NY, November 23, 2019 --(



“This Choice Community Award is an unambiguous confirmation of the outstanding care our exceptional staff provides each day to every resident of our community,” said Jefferson’s Ferry President and Chief Executive Robert E. Caulfield when sharing the good news with residents and staff. “We are extremely proud of the professionalism, expertise, and friendly, personalized service that is at the heart of the Jefferson’s Ferry community and exceedingly fortunate to have the uncommon bond and engagement that exists between our residents and staff.



“Thanks must also be extended to our residents for acknowledging what we strive to provide every day. The culture of community that exists here makes Jefferson’s Ferry a special place to live and work. The management and staff makes every effort to provide our residents with an exceptional, engaged, and active lifestyle that promotes dignity, privacy, individuality, independence, security, and peace of mind for each resident through a focus on resident service.”



About Jefferson’s Ferry (www.jeffersonsferry.org)

Jefferson’s Ferry is a not-for-profit Life Plan community for active adults age 62 and above, with Independent living cottages, apartments, assisted living, and a quality health care center all on one site. Located in South Setauket, a vibrant community along Long Island’s north shore, Jefferson’s Ferry is surrounded by various attractions, shopping, beaches, theaters, and a world-renowned university. Jefferson’s Ferry offers exceptional living and amenities, including restaurants, fitness center, indoor pool, computer center, library, recreational areas, gardens, and gazebos. A mix of cultural excursions, civic activities, and a community of residents who participate in shaping Jefferson’s Ferry’s future, ensures a spirited and engaged lifestyle.



Kathleen Caputi

631.427.1713



www.epoch5.com



