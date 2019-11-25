Kick Off Christmas with TobyGlobal USA’s Stylish New Glassware Collections

TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas.

Toby Slocum, Managing Director, says, “Since we launched our gin glass collection in the UK and Europe in 2018, TobyGlobal is going from strength to strength as our brand recognition grows. Our customers are know that they get unbeatable customer service and quality product when they buy from us.



"I set up TobyGlobal in West Cork, Ireland in early 2018 as an integrity-driven, private-label glassware brand designed to appeal to intrepid, wine, spirits and cocktail enthusiasts who appreciate an innovative brand with an edgy appeal - at affordable prices too!



“Each design has been re-imagined by our team in West Cork to ensure that our customers enjoy an entire sensory experience. After all, we know that the shape and feel of the glass, shapes one’s taste and enjoyment of the drink and most of us admit to having our own favourite glass shape and style from which we enjoy our chosen tipple!



"Our aim is simple too: We see TobyGlobal as the ‘go to’ brand for stylish and awesome glassware collections for all occasions."



Pricing and Availability.



The Ultimate Wine Glass Collection



Modern and Stylish Special Occasion Gift Sets include:



Red Wine Glasses: (Set of Four 650 ml / 22 fl oz.) $54.99



White Wine Glasses: (Set of Four 450 ml / 15.2 fl oz.) $54.99



Red or White Wine Glasses ((Set of Four 500 ml / 17 fl oz.) $54.99



Classic Red Wine Balloon Glasses (Set of Two 475ml/ 16 fl oz.) $29.99



Champagne Glass Collection



Redefining Elegance Special Occasion Gift Sets include:



Classic Champagne Flutes (Set of Four 230 ml / 7.8 fl oz) $54.99



Classic Champagne Tulip Glasses (Set of Four 230 ml / 7.8 fl oz) $54.99



Whiskey Glass Collection



Unique designs: The Twist The Iceberg and The Wave Gift Sets



Hand Blown Lead-Free Crystal (Set of Two 11 oz) $34.99



Gin Balloon Glass Collection:



Special Edition Black and Gold Stemmed (Set of Two 475ml/16 fl. oz) $34.99



