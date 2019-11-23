B2C E-Commerce Sales in Eastern Europe Projected to Rise in 2019, Reports yStats.com

Press Releases yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG Press Release

yStats.com, Hamburg-based desk research firm specialized in E-Commerce & Online Payment market intelligence, has released a new publication: “Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” According to this report’s findings, online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe are expected to maintain double-digit growth in 2019.

Online shopper penetration is on the rise across Eastern Europe, but remains behind that of Western Europe. In the region’s largest online retail market, Russia, just above one-third of the population made purchases over the Internet in 2018, compared to more than three-quarters in Germany and the UK. This indicates that more growth is yet to come, with double-digit yearly increase rates projected for online retail sales in Russia and other Eastern European markets in 2019 and beyond.



Top B2C E-Commerce market trends in Eastern Europe



M-Commerce is a major online shopping trend in the region. Over one in two digital buyers in Poland, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and other countries place E-Commerce orders via smartphones. Another rising trend is cross-border shopping. China-based AliExpress of the Alibaba Group ranks among the top E-Commerce websites in this region, rivalling local market leaders including Allegro, Heureka, eMag, Rozetka, Wildberries, and others.



For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2019.10.17_Product-Brochure-Order-Form_Eastern-Europe-B2C-E-Commerce-Market-2019.pdf



Hamburg, Germany, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- More consumers in Eastern Europe shop online

Online shopper penetration is on the rise across Eastern Europe, but remains behind that of Western Europe. In the region's largest online retail market, Russia, just above one-third of the population made purchases over the Internet in 2018, compared to more than three-quarters in Germany and the UK. This indicates that more growth is yet to come, with double-digit yearly increase rates projected for online retail sales in Russia and other Eastern European markets in 2019 and beyond.

Top B2C E-Commerce market trends in Eastern Europe

M-Commerce is a major online shopping trend in the region. Over one in two digital buyers in Poland, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and other countries place E-Commerce orders via smartphones. Another rising trend is cross-border shopping. China-based AliExpress of the Alibaba Group ranks among the top E-Commerce websites in this region, rivalling local market leaders including Allegro, Heureka, eMag, Rozetka, Wildberries, and others.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2019.10.17_Product-Brochure-Order-Form_Eastern-Europe-B2C-E-Commerce-Market-2019.pdf

