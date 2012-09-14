PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Most Long-Term Care Insurance Buyers Between 50 and 69, Reports Association The vast majority of new buyers of a long-term care insurance policy are between ages 50 and 69, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's report to insurance agents. - December 20, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

G-Cube Mentioned in the "Global Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market Report" 2019- 2025 G-Cube features in the "Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market Report" 2019-2025 by Report Consultant – a leading research and advisory firm. - November 28, 2019 - G-Cube

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Eastern Europe Projected to Rise in 2019, Reports yStats.com yStats.com, Hamburg-based desk research firm specialized in E-Commerce & Online Payment market intelligence, has released a new publication: “Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” According to this report’s findings, online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe are expected to maintain double-digit growth in 2019. - November 23, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

David Crais of CMG Carealytics Invited to Participate in NASA Cross Industry Innovation Summit with Chief Innovation Officers from Fortune 500 Companies and US Military David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited to the 4th Cross-Industry Innovation Summit held at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas last week. An exclusive group of Chief Innovation Officers from NASA, the US Navy, Army, Columbia University Business School, Barnard College, Amazon, Google, Dow... - November 18, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Can Digitization Fix the Philippines’ Healthcare Challenges? Digitization in healthcare can address gaps including rising health care costs, lack of human resources and infrastructure in the Philippines, according to YCP Solidiance’s latest report titled “Can Digitization Fix the Philippines’ Healthcare Challenges?” - November 02, 2019 - YCP Solidiance

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

Canadian Cybersecurity Legislation Lacking, Survey Finds Industry professionals cite concern that government isn’t doing enough to protect businesses and consumers from data theft. - October 19, 2019 - Keyfactor

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

With 56% of Market Share, Yandex is Confirmed as The Leading Search Engine in Russia – Gargiullo: “The Key to Selling in Europe’s Biggest Market” The leading Russian search engine, Yandex confirms its leadership in online search with 56% of market share: the main gateway to selling in Russia and developing SEO or digital advertising activities, as reported by expert in digital marketing Giulio Gargiullo. - October 10, 2019 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager

Top E-Commerce and Payment Trends in Western Europe Revealed in a New Report by yStats.com yStats.com, a leading secondary market research firm based in Hamburg, Germany, has published a new report, titled “Western Europe B2C E-Commerce & Online Payment Market 2019.” The report summarizes the key E-Commerce and payment trends in the region and projects continued growth of online retail sales through 2022. - October 10, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

B2C E-Commerce Market in Ukraine to Maintain Growth in 2019, Says yStats.com yStats.com, a leading secondary market research company based in Hamburg, Germany, has released a new report, entitled “Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” The report projects that online retail sales in Ukraine will remain on the growth path this year, driven by a higher online shopper penetration rate and emerging online retail trends. - October 09, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

2019 Global Health and Wellness Report Kantar today unveiled a dynamic new health report that provides a clear line of sight to the most important factors shaping the highly-complex global healthcare market. The report, "Healthcare 2020: The 10 Key Influencers of Global Health and Wellness," enables key industry stakeholders to achieve a better understanding of the magnitude of diseases and the many aspects of health-related outcomes – both within and across country lines. - October 08, 2019 - Kantar

Statzon Announces Distribution of Industry Data Published by WinterGreen Research The provider of a leading industry data marketplace, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which industry data published by WinterGreen Research will be made available to Statzon users. “We are proud to invite such a reputed company as WinterGreen Research to join our platform. This enables... - October 06, 2019 - Statzon

yStats.com: Asia-Pacific Remains Global Leader in B2C E-Commerce Sales A new report from Germany-based secondary market research specialist yStats.com, titled “Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2019” tells of the continued growth of digital commerce in the world’s largest online retail market. Yücel Yelken, CEO & Founder of yStats.com, shares: “In 2019, Asia-Pacific’s E-Commerce sales are projected to increase by one-quarter, helping this region maintain the world’s number one position by online retail market size.” - October 04, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

MITA Updates Servicing and Remanufacturing White Paper Revised White Paper Includes Additional Resources and Best Practices for Medical Imaging Device Servicers. - September 25, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Selected to Speak at 2019 Legal Marketing Association Northeast Regional Conference Matthew Prinn, Principal of RFP Advisory Group has been selected to present at the 2019 LMA Northeast Regional Conference. Mr. Prinn will be presenting a program titled, "The RFP Storm is Coming - Is Your Firm Ready?" RFPs are changing the way legal departments manage outside counsel spend... - September 16, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

WiCON Publishes the China Pharmaceutical Guide 2019 (14th Edition) Chinese Pharma Growth Stabilizes amid Deepening Healthcare and Drug Regulatory Reform. - September 09, 2019 - WiCON International Group LLC

For Fourth Year, NextHealth Technologies is Named in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Flexiv Releases White Paper: Adaptive Robots and the Future of Industrial Automation Flexiv Ltd., creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI, this week released an official white paper that both reviews the status quo of industrial robots and investigates the potential impact of new technologies. In the white paper, the robotics... - September 01, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing the Consolidation Possible with a Move from Legacy Database Servers to the New Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors was able to perform the Oracle Database work of over three legacy servers while reducing rack space. - August 30, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Philippines Online Retail Lags in Southeast Asia But is Prepared for Growth, Says New yStats.com Report Hamburg-based business intelligence firm yStats.com’s new report, “Philippines B2C E-Commerce Market 2019,” provides details on the history of online retail growth in the archipelago and forecasts for future growth. Thanks to the expansion of Internet penetration and use of mobile devices to shop, online retail sales are predicted to rise despite the logistics difficulties of the multi-island nation. - August 29, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Publish Interactive Releases Whitepaper on Trends in High-Value B2B Research Publishing Whitepaper highlights that market report publishers must understand how customers use their syndicated content. - August 28, 2019 - Publish Interactive

Absolute Storage Management Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Absolute Storage Management (ASM), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. - August 28, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

MADSA Publishes Malaysian Dietary Supplements Industry Status & Outlook Report The Malaysian Dietary Supplements Association publishes inaugural market research data on the status and outlook of the industry in Malaysia as foreign published market research is based on remote desktop methodology. - August 25, 2019 - Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association

New Report from yStats.com Projects Continued Growth in Online Retail in Malaysia The latest publication from Hamburg-based business research company yStats.com, “Malaysia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019,” cites research pointing to continued expansion of the online retail sector through the middle of the next decade. Among the trends propelling the growth are social media shopping, cross-border purchases and use of mobile devices in the search and buy process. - August 18, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

SocksLane Releases 2nd Quarter Sales Report SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks in the US, has just released the 2019 mid-year sales report with a current rating of 4.9 Amazon Stars since January of 2019. Compression garments have been a trending product since 2010 and were developed with technological advancement. The company’s... - August 08, 2019 - SocksLane

Mobile Use Spurs Growth of Online Shopping in Indonesia, Says New yStats.com Report A new publication from Hamburg-based yStats.com, “Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019,” provides details on the rapid expansion in the largest online retail economy in Southeast Asia. The large, young population of Indonesia attracts the interest of global E-Commerce merchants as domestic retailers also expand their digital offerings. - August 04, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Post-2019 Election: What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a report on “What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand: A short term analysis on Thai business landscape post-election 2019,” aiming to analyze the economic landscape in Thailand after its 2019 election and how the result will impact the business environment in the country. - August 03, 2019 - YCP Solidiance

yStats.com’s New Report: Payment Security Regulations Transform the E-Commerce Landscape in Europe “Europe Online Payment Fraud & Security 2019” has been released by Germany-based market research specialist yStats.com. The report provides an overview of the top online and mobile payment security trends in Europe, and concludes that the latest regulations are expected to have a major impact on the European E-Commerce payments market. - August 03, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Principled Technologies Concludes Hands-on Competitive Testing of Two All-Flash Storage Arrays and Publishes Results Engineers at Principled Technologies (PT) determined that investing in the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array - instead of a comparable array from a competitor they refer to as “Vendor A” - could potentially help mid- to enterprise-sized businesses maximize performance and efficiency. - August 02, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Evaluating the Quality of Printing of Russian and International Compatible Cartridges Brands Information Agency “Business-Inform” together with AQCMS and Laboratory of Electrography ltd. are making a research of the most popular Russian and International brands of compatible cartridges for laser printing. The research is performed by the agency within the framework of the public... - July 27, 2019 - Business-Inform

Louisiana Companies Raise Over $191 Million in Venture Capital in 2018, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”), the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm, released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2018. Louisiana companies raised a... - July 25, 2019 - Cara Stone, LLP

Global Payment Innovation Covered in a New Report by yStats.com “Global Payment Innovation Trends 2019” is a new report published by yStats.com, a leading secondary market research firm based in Hamburg, Germany. Yücel Yelken, CEO & Founder of yStats.com, shares the observation that “technology innovations like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things and blockchain are rapidly transforming the payments industry worldwide.” - July 20, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Rapid Growth Expected for Global Digital Payments by 2022 Global E-Commerce & Payments research provider yStats.com, based in Hamburg, Germany, has released a new market report with the title “Global Digital Payment Forecasts 2019-2022.” The publication cites key predictions for the online and mobile payments market in five global regions through 2022 and beyond. - July 19, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

T-REX Trend Report: Fintech’s Ripple Effect on the Renewable Energy Market - Access a Complimentary Copy of the Full Report Written for members of the investment community focused on energy efficient asset classes, this issue of the T-REX Trend Report uses Connecticut Green Bank’s landmark SHREC ABS deal to showcase how smart technology drives market transformation. - July 16, 2019 - T-REX

MEDraysintell Releases Its New Early Stage Radiopharmaceuticals Report In addition to its original Nuclear Medicine Report - July 12, 2019 - MEDraysintell