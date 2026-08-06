Surveys, Polls & Research News
What are the top 100 golf companies? How much water do consumers drink? Why is the digital rights market set to grow? Discover the answers to these questions and more with the latest surveys, polls and research released by think tanks, companies and organizations covering a wide array of industries.
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
Fundraising Effectiveness Project Reports Easing Donor Losses in Q1 2026 — But New Data Shows Growth Isn't Sticking
New data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP) shows that there was an estimated 4.3% increase in dollars raised in Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, still healthy but decelerating from 5.4% growth a year earlier. At the same time, donor counts fell an estimated 0.8% from the... - July 29, 2026 - GivingTuesday
Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Survey Reveals Rising Demand for AI-Powered Property Infrastructure for Parking, Streets, Highways, and Exteriors
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment. - July 06, 2026 - Apollo Metro
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 42% of Top Organic Brands Don't Appear in AI Search Results for the Same Queries
Q2 2026 report reveals that organic rankings and AI visibility are now diverging, creating a risk for market leaders and a rare opening for challengers. - July 02, 2026 - LQ Digital
Boardspan 2026 Board Benchmarks Show Governance Complexity Creates Resilience, Not Degradation
Seemingly counterintuitive, board benchmarks indicate that boards are rising to the challenge in the current environment with clues as to why. - June 30, 2026 - Boardspan Inc.
Common Threads Project Releases Community Impact Report Documenting Transformative Healing for Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence
Common Threads Project Releases 2025 Community Impact Report. Common Threads Project (CTP), a nonprofit delivering trauma-processing care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, has released Heard. Held. Healing. — Its 2025 Community Impact Report. The report documents outcomes across seven program sites in the U.S., Ecuador, Nepal, Nigeria, and Ukraine. In 2025, 220+ survivors participated in healing circles; 85.5% said that making story cloths helped them heal. - June 25, 2026 - Common Threads Project
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
New Study: 36% of Americans Have Punished a Brand for Using AI — and the Wealthiest Customers Punish Hardest
A new SegmentOS study of 1,017 U.S. consumers finds that 36% have penalized a brand for using AI in the past six months, and 68% would choose a "human-made" product over an identical "AI-made" one at the same price. The backlash is strongest among the youngest and highest-earning customers. - June 24, 2026 - SegmentOS
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
Interpreters Unlimited Helps Shape AI Translation Oversight in Federal Language Access Report
New federal report delivered to the President and Congress highlights the growing national importance of interpretation and translation services across healthcare, education, government, and public safety. - June 14, 2026 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Daniel J. Voelker Founder of Voelker Litigation Group Releases New Featured Article Examining the Return of Premium Cigars in Evolving Luxury Markets
The article explores how changing definitions of luxury are elevating craftsmanship, provenance, ritual, and privacy—and why premium cigars are drawing renewed attention within that shift. - June 05, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy. - May 26, 2026 - Business Solutions Marketing Group
Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains. - May 24, 2026 - Center for a Secure Free Society
Global Affairs Lab Says U.S. – South Korea Digital Friction Could Weaken Strategic Alliance
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released a policy analysis on the growing regulatory divergence between the United States and South Korea over digital platform governance, warning that unmanaged friction could undermine broader geopolitical and economic cooperation. - May 23, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Etellect Data Report Identifies Critical Shift Toward Operational AI Adoption in 2026
Etellect has released a comprehensive analysis of 2026 artificial intelligence adoption trends, revealing that enterprise focus has moved from experimental pilots to deep operational integration. The data indicates that 54% of organizations now expect to have at least 40% of their AI initiatives in... - May 21, 2026 - Etellect
Study: Concrete Local Work Moderates Partisanship Among Rural Residents
In a time of widespread partisan animosity across much of the United States, a just-released study of the Community Works initiative demonstrates that sustained, concrete, non-political work in rural communities reduces the intensity of partisan polarization when compared with similar... - May 17, 2026 - Rural Urban Bridge Initiative
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases an Analysis of the Impacts of Disrupted Sediment Transport Along the Missouri River, May 2026
New Orleans is sinking, sea level rise will soon surround the city, and sediment from the Mississippi River has been unavailable since the 1950s. Missouri River sediment, stored in reservoirs and on the lower river floodplain could mitigate this outcome, and would, most assuredly benefit the ecosystems. - May 09, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
K2view Survey Reveals 96% of Enterprise Development and Test Environments Are Not Fully Compliant with Data Privacy Requirements
A new enterprise survey from K2view reveals major compliance gaps once sensitive data moves outside production systems. The research found that 76% of organizations experienced a sensitive-data incident in non-production environments over the past three years, while only 4% report development and test environments are fully compliant with data privacy requirements. - May 09, 2026 - K2view
Cascade Releases 2026 State of Strategy Report: 74% of Business Leaders Can't Access Data Needed for Strategic Decisions
A new study of 1,112 leaders finds the bottleneck on strategic decision-making isn't analysis. It's access. Three out of four business leaders say they cannot consistently access the data they need to make strategic decisions, according to the 2026 State of Strategy Report released today by... - May 06, 2026 - Cascade
Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills. - April 30, 2026 - CyberEdge Group LLC
Fundraising Effectiveness Project Reports Strongest Revenue Growth in Five Years, Even as Fewer Donors Give
New data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP) shows that total charitable dollars raised grew by an estimated 5.0% (±0.5%) in 2025 compared to 2024, marking the strongest growth the sector has seen in five years. At the same time, the number of donors declined by 3.6%... - April 21, 2026 - GivingTuesday
IPIA Reacts to New Study Confirming Urgent Need for Oversight of Water and Ice Vending Kiosks
University of Iowa research reinforces IPIA’s call for stronger consumer protections and enforceable vendor standards across consumable products. - April 09, 2026 - International Packaged Ice Association
Glp-1 is Changing How America Eats, Not Just How Much - New Research from Upland Shows
New research from Upland finds that GLP-1’s real disruption isn’t caloric, it’s the behavioral shifts. Occasions collapse, what’s in grocery baskets shifts, and a fragile lapsed-user population is already reshaping food and beverage demand in ways most manufacturers have yet... - April 01, 2026 - Upland
Remote, Hybrid Jobs Reach 52% of Global Workforce, Power $5 Trillion Economy; The Gignomist Projects 90M Jobs by 2030
Remote work is now a permanent pillar of the global labor market, with 330M workers and 52% of the workforce participating at least part-time. Hybrid models dominate, adopted by 75% of organizations, while 27% of employees work fully remote and fueling a $5 Trillion gig economy. - March 30, 2026 - The Gignomist
Uncertainty in X Posts Linked to 25% Higher Engagement, Study Finds
A new study by computational researcher and software engineer Mohamed Soufan finds that posts expressing uncertainty in Lebanon-related discussions on X were associated with about 25% higher engagement, particularly replies. The study introduces the term “Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry” to describe this pattern in online discourse. - March 30, 2026 - Mohamed Soufan
Empire Today® Once Again Named One of "America’s Best Midsize Employers" by Forbes
Empire Today was named to the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers 2026 list for the fourth time, based on employee feedback on workplace culture and experience. The recognition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to a strong, employee-driven culture that supports growth, trust, and customer-first values. - March 26, 2026 - Empire Today
IPIA Releases New Independent Studies Confirming Packaged Ice Produced Without Industry Standards Can Become Contaminated
Research reinforces need for stronger oversight and adherence to IPIA food-safety standards to protect consumers. - March 20, 2026 - International Packaged Ice Association
ADS and Gamma Scientific Release Joint White Paper on Practical Path to NHTSA ADB Compliance
A forward-compatible framework for OEMs and test labs bridging IIHS headlamp testing and U.S. ADB regulatory requirements. Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) and Gamma Scientific today announced the release of a joint white paper titled “Adapting Illumina Tramp™ for NHTSA ADB... - March 18, 2026 - Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
Influencers at the Center of iGaming Growth: Famesters Releases New iGaming Report for 2026
Famesters' new report reveals how influencer marketing drives trust and player acquisition in the $100B+ iGaming industry, highlighting the power of micro-influencers and live streaming. - February 03, 2026 - Famesters
Sophus Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Supply Chain Network Design Software Research
Sophus has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Supply Chain Network Design Software research. This inclusion reflects Sophus’ focus on helping supply chain teams design, analyze, and optimize complex supply chain networks through advanced modeling, optimization, and decision intelligence capabilities enabling faster, data-driven decisions at scale. - February 02, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Opinion Store Launches Online Panels for Consumer Research in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan
Opinion Store, a leading provider of online market research services, today announced the expansion of its operations to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. After over two years of successfully delivering high-quality online market research services in Uzbekistan,... - January 31, 2026 - Opinion Store
mameon Launches MVP to Democratize Storytelling for Startups and SMBs
AI-powered platform founded at Stanford GSB enables businesses to create, distribute, and optimize full marketing campaigns in minutes. - January 27, 2026 - mameon
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
MyEdMaster Research Shows Self‑Assessment AI Tutor Boosts Health‑Concept Learning Scores Far Beyond Standard LLMs
Students using a personalized, self‑assessment‑driven chatbot scored the equivalent of a full letter grade higher than peers using Large Language Models (LLM) alone. - January 22, 2026 - METY
Cross-Agency Collaboration Builds Leadership Capacity for a Complex World
New Wisdom Works report reveals how leaders sustain effectiveness, clarity, and results under pressure. - January 21, 2026 - Wisdom Works Group
Qryptonic Analysis Finds Zero Enterprise Endpoints Ready for the Post-Quantum Transition
Qryptonic released the Quantum Exposure Index, an independent analysis powered by QScout26, finding that zero analyzed enterprise endpoints are prepared for post-quantum cryptography. The study shows universal reliance on quantum-vulnerable key exchange, leaving encrypted data transmitted today exposed to future harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks. - January 19, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
Qryptonic Finds Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities in Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed
NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. Federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid as every environment assessed produced critical findings. - December 26, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
FEP Q3 2025 Data Demonstrates Fundraising Strength and Early Signs of Donor Stabilization
Q3 2025 fundraising data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP), released today, shows continued strength in charitable giving, with total dollars raised increasing an estimated 3.7% year over year (YOY) after adjusting for late data. The overall rate of donor decline has slowed compared... - December 18, 2025 - GivingTuesday
New York City Dog Bites Climbed Post‑Covid as Bites Attributed to “Unknown” Breed Surged; Pit Bull Bites Stalled Yet Remain Overrepresented
A 97% surge in New York City dog bites attributed to "unknown" breeds post-2020 is obscuring key public health data trends, a phenomenon that emerged after two key city policy changes. Despite the data shift, pit bulls remain significantly overrepresented, accounting for 30.4% of all identified-breed bites over the 9-year period. - December 09, 2025 - DogsBite.org Incorporated