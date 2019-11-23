AccuSource Gearing Up for Complimentary 2019 Year-End Compliance Webinar

Press Releases AccuSource, Inc. Press Release

AccuSource is preparing for its free yearly compliance webinar, and 2019 is set to be an interesting and informative edition of this popular series. Topics covered will include: jurisdictions with new "ban the box" or salary history bans and privacy considerations, the upcoming Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Clearinghouse, and more.

Corona, CA, November 23, 2019



This year's presenter is AccuSource's Compliance Manager, Jennifer Daimon, Esq. Jennifer has over 10 years’ experience in the background screening industry and graduated from the University of Akron School of Law with a Doctor of Law (J.D.) degree. She is an experienced compliance professional with knowledge from the employer and consumer reporting agency sides. She has performed various roles in the industry including interpretation of criminal and civil records summaries, managing quality control and managing the e-Verify program, including audits, for a billion-dollar facility services company. She has experience with government clearances and contract review. Jennifer is responsible for our compliance department including federal, state and local legislation changes and industry accreditation. Additionally, she oversees the Quality Assurance process.



Registrants who attend the webinar for the full hour will be eligible to earn HRCI and SHRM continuing education credits.



Registration for the webinar is completely free and can be done using the link below:

