Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Summit Reports Record Sponsorships

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reports record sponsorships for the organization's 2020 National Medicare Insurance Industry Summit. AAMSI's conference takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago, IL.

"The 2020 Medigap industry conference is attracting record support and looks to be our largest to date," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the Medicare insurance industry conference. The 2020 Summit will be held May 13-15, 2020 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center that is about 15 minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International airport.



"The Medicare Supplement insurance industry is growing and the conference attracts the many companies that want to connect with insurance carriers and those who market Medicare insurance products," Slome explained. "We are seeing greater interest among lead generation and direct mail companies as well as those who develop various technologies utilized by agents and insurance companies. This is the place where you can showcase your company and meet directly with the decision makers."



The Association's annual industry conference combines two events, the national Medigap insurance industry annual Summit which is preceded by a free day for agents who focus on selling Medicare and senior insurance products. Most of the sponsors will be exhibiting at the conference Slome acknowledges. "We have a record 124 exhibit booth spaces an increase from around 80 at the 2019 event," Slome notes. According to the latest information from the organization, only 13 exhibit booth spaces remain.



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization that conducts the national Medigap industry conference and hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory that helps consumers connect with local insurance professionals who offer Medigap coverage.



