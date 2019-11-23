Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Three New Attorneys in West Palm Beach Office

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Firm Adds Jake D. Huxtable, Shannon Little and Kevin Sellar.

West Palm Beach, FL, November 23, 2019 --



Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. West Palm Beach, FL, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced the addition of Jake D. Huxtable, Shannon Little and Kevin Sellar to the firm’s West Palm Beach Office. Huxtable joins as a Partner, and Little and Sellar join the firm as Attorneys.Huxtable brings years of experience in First-Party Property Insurance Defense, Third-Party Liability Insurance Defense, and Civil Litigation. He previously practiced general insurance defense for Cole, Scott & Kissane in West Palm Beach before going to work for the National Football League Players Association as a Certified Agent and Contract adviser.Huxtable earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jacksonville University before continuing his education at The University of Florida, where he received his juris doctor degree. He is admitted to practice law in Florida’s Northern and Middle Districts as well as the Florida Supreme Court.Little assists in handling matters related to First-Party Property Insurance Defense and General Liability. Her previous experience includes working as a Senior Associate for an insurance defense firm, where she handled cases involving S.I.U. fraud, uninsured/underinsured motorist, coverage disputes, premises liability and third-party liability. Little also managed a caseload of more than 250 cases working on personal injury protection for insurance carriers.She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Delaware. She then went on to earn her juris doctor degree from Barry University School of Law. Little is admitted to practice law in the State of Florida.Sellar primarily handles matters related to First-Party Property Insurance Defense and Third-Party Liability Insurance. Before joining Kelley Kronenberg, he was an attorney with West Palm Beach law firm Peterson Bernard, where he gained experience in all aspects of litigation.He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Florida Atlantic University, majoring in Accounting with a minor in Business Law. Sellar went on to obtain his juris doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida.About Kelley KronenbergKelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Contact Information Kelley Kronenberg

