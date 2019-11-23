Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases North Florida Land Trust Press Release

Receive press releases from North Florida Land Trust: By Email RSS Feeds: North Florida Land Trust Announces the Purchase of Fish Island is Complete

The acquisition was funded through the Florida Forever program.

Jacksonville, FL, November 23, 2019 --(



“This is a significant day for the St. Augustine community who worked for more than a decade to save Fish Island from development,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “We were happy to be a part of the efforts to preserve this natural resource. Fish Island is a healthy maritime hammock forest and preservation will help avoid water quality impacts to the Matanzas River. It is also a historic property that is an integral part of St. Augustine’s history.”



Fish Island is a 57-acre property located on the Intracoastal waterway immediately adjacent to the 312 bridge onto Anastasia Island. Jesse Fish built his home on the land in the 1700s. It was the first orange grove in Florida and gave birth to the citrus industry. At one time, there were approximately 3,000 orange trees on the island and the citrus was exported to England and Spain.



Vice Mayor of the City of St. Augustine Leanna Freeman spent approximately 14 years working to protect Fish Island and called the acquisition a gift and investment from Floridians to future generations. She said the proposed plans for the development of the land had been growing on the radar of citizens over the last ten years and preserving this land is simply the right thing to do in this time of rapid development and growth.



“Considering all the efforts and ‘stars that had to align’ it is somewhat of a miracle that Fish Island will be preserved for future generations,” said Freeman. “The effort would not have been a success without the commitment and support of community activists, the landowner, their attorney and representatives, local government leadership, state government leadership, staff from our government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, bank representatives, expert valuations and reporting, media coverage and funding from Floridians.”



The Matanzas Riverkeeper and the community group Save Fish Island will soon be hosting a volunteer event to clean up the property. It will be followed by a public closing celebration at a date this is still being determined.



About North Florida Land Trust

North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org. Jacksonville, FL, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- North Florida Land Trust is pleased to announce the deal for the purchase of Fish Island is now complete. NFLT, in partnership with the State of Florida, negotiated the deal to purchase the property from the owners for a price of $6.5 million. The property was acquired with funds from the Florida Forever program which the Florida Cabinet approved in July. The State of Florida is now the official owner of Fish Island and the City of St. Augustine will manage the property.“This is a significant day for the St. Augustine community who worked for more than a decade to save Fish Island from development,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “We were happy to be a part of the efforts to preserve this natural resource. Fish Island is a healthy maritime hammock forest and preservation will help avoid water quality impacts to the Matanzas River. It is also a historic property that is an integral part of St. Augustine’s history.”Fish Island is a 57-acre property located on the Intracoastal waterway immediately adjacent to the 312 bridge onto Anastasia Island. Jesse Fish built his home on the land in the 1700s. It was the first orange grove in Florida and gave birth to the citrus industry. At one time, there were approximately 3,000 orange trees on the island and the citrus was exported to England and Spain.Vice Mayor of the City of St. Augustine Leanna Freeman spent approximately 14 years working to protect Fish Island and called the acquisition a gift and investment from Floridians to future generations. She said the proposed plans for the development of the land had been growing on the radar of citizens over the last ten years and preserving this land is simply the right thing to do in this time of rapid development and growth.“Considering all the efforts and ‘stars that had to align’ it is somewhat of a miracle that Fish Island will be preserved for future generations,” said Freeman. “The effort would not have been a success without the commitment and support of community activists, the landowner, their attorney and representatives, local government leadership, state government leadership, staff from our government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, bank representatives, expert valuations and reporting, media coverage and funding from Floridians.”The Matanzas Riverkeeper and the community group Save Fish Island will soon be hosting a volunteer event to clean up the property. It will be followed by a public closing celebration at a date this is still being determined.About North Florida Land TrustNorth Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org. Contact Information North Florida Land Trust

Kelly White

904-616-8754



www.northfloridalandtrust.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from North Florida Land Trust Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend