For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good
Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America
Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com)
Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft
The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Camp Blanding and the Clay County Development Authority. - December 13, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations.
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.
“Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
The property is located within a wildlife corridor and near Camp Blanding. - December 08, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals
Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff and a group of senior citizens gathered at the Irving Family YMCA on Nov. 21 for the annual America Recycles Day celebratory breakfast.
America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program,... - December 04, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019.
The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace
The acquisition was funded through the Florida Forever program. - November 23, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States.
San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.
Norvergence LLC will soon provide cost-effective jute bags in the United States Market. - November 21, 2019 - Norvergence LLC
The award was presented by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. - November 21, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC
Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) continued a longstanding tradition of attending the Unite for Troops Veterans Day event on Nov. 9. The annual event is hosted by Porter’s Army and Navy. KIB’s role at the event was both as an exhibitor and as the provider of green event supplies, including recycling... - November 20, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft
Oregon continues focus on low-noise, commercial power and weatherization for 2020. - November 10, 2019 - Blount International
Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds
The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding
The City of Irving recorded a 34 percent decrease in the amount of litter across the city, according to Keep Irving Beautiful’s (KIB) 2019 Litter Index Survey.
This year, the overall average score was 1.26 compared to the previous year’s score of 1.90. The survey accessed nine areas throughout... - November 02, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund. - October 31, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.
The buildings at the Irving Soccer Complex have a vibrant, new look thanks to Vizient employee volunteers and Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB).
On Oct. 22, Vizient’s group of volunteers tackled a beautification project by painting the concession and facility buildings yellow, red and blue at the soccer... - October 31, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America.
A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts
ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation
and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC
“Fluor Cares” was the motto for Fluor employees and family members who volunteered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for a cleanup at Bird’s Fort Trail Park on Oct. 19.
Eighteen volunteers collected 125 pounds of trash and 45 pounds of recyclable materials in the park. Bird’s... - October 26, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
International author V.S. Marlowe has just released THE SERPENT’S THRONE, a new blockbuster book claiming to leak secret government intelligence that shows the battle to save earth’s climate -- and human civilization -- has been lost.
Marlowe, who previously surfaced THE LAST MESSIAH, a... - October 23, 2019 - Sinbad Books
After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line.
As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery
Employee volunteers from American Standard Brands took some time away from their Grand Prairie office Oct. 11 to volunteer with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) during Community Day. This is the second year for this company to partner with KIB for a beautification project, which included painting the interior... - October 23, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
Annual Day of Giving Will Benefit Thirty-Three Ape Sanctuaries and Rescue Centers in Africa, Asia, and North America. - October 11, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
Fundraiser offers a wide variety of outdoor goods and experiences, with proceeds to fund Great Old Broads for Wilderness' work to protect America's public lands. - October 09, 2019 - Great Old Broads for Wilderness
Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
The Fifth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) has announced the Special Plenary Panel, “The Role of Engineering Geophysics in Climate Change Adaptation,” taking place 22 October 2019 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. This panel is especially relevant, as the recent IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate published 25 September 2019 predicts catastrophic consequences of climate change by 2040. - October 05, 2019 - Society of Exploration Geophysicists
T.W. Richardson Grove Park, part of Irving’s Campion Trail, was the site of the Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) 28th Annual Trash Bash, the organization’s signature cleanup event. A total of 490 volunteers gathered at the park Sept. 28, with a focus of stopping litter from reaching the nearby... - October 05, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
"Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332. - October 02, 2019 - Process Technology
Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Emerging female mixed media artist, Wendy R. Friedman, is creating an ongoing installation upon a fence in SoHo, NYC. Made of found objects, recycled materials, and plants grown from seed, materials include crocheted yarn, transparent colored vinyls, street trash, etc. The artist's goal is to share a bit of wonder, bringing forth the unexpected through visual surprises, and to add joy during turbulent times. - September 27, 2019 - Wendy R. Friedman
INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
