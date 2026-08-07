Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College