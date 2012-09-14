PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

Keep Irving Beautiful, Calvary Church Partner for Beautification Project Volunteers Plant Trees at Sam Houston Trail Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

HARVEY’S Pest Control Provides Top Tips to Prevent Bugs from Spoiling the Holiday Season Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com) Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

North Florida Land Trust Has Conserved Hundreds of Acres Surrounding Camp Blanding The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Camp Blanding and the Clay County Development Authority. - December 13, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

North Florida Land Trust Has Acquired Land That Expands the Trail Ridge Preserve in Clay County The property is located within a wildlife corridor and near Camp Blanding. - December 08, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Keep Irving Beautiful, Irving YMCA Seniors Partner for America Recycles Day Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff and a group of senior citizens gathered at the Irving Family YMCA on Nov. 21 for the annual America Recycles Day celebratory breakfast. America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program,... - December 04, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

North Florida Land Trust Announces the Purchase of Fish Island is Complete The acquisition was funded through the Florida Forever program. - November 23, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Environmental NGO Norvergence LLC is All Set to Release Cost-Effective Jute Bags in the US Norvergence LLC will soon provide cost-effective jute bags in the United States Market. - November 21, 2019 - Norvergence LLC

North Florida Land Trust Has Received the Joe Hixon Champion of Conservation Award The award was presented by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. - November 21, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

Keep Irving Beautiful Participates in Unite for Troops Nonprofit Helps Make Veterans Day Celebration a "Green Event" Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) continued a longstanding tradition of attending the Unite for Troops Veterans Day event on Nov. 9. The annual event is hosted by Porter’s Army and Navy. KIB’s role at the event was both as an exhibitor and as the provider of green event supplies, including recycling... - November 20, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Pursuant Capital Acquires Alpha Dumpsters, a National Roll-Off Dumpster Company Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

Keep Irving Beautiful Conducts Annual Litter Index Survey The City of Irving recorded a 34 percent decrease in the amount of litter across the city, according to Keep Irving Beautiful’s (KIB) 2019 Litter Index Survey. This year, the overall average score was 1.26 compared to the previous year’s score of 1.90. The survey accessed nine areas throughout... - November 02, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

This Halloween, Audio4fun Will Donate All Profits During the Event to WWF This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund. - October 31, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.

Vizient Holds Annual "Community Day" Employees, Keep Irving Beautiful Paint Buildings at Irving Soccer Complex The buildings at the Irving Soccer Complex have a vibrant, new look thanks to Vizient employee volunteers and Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB). On Oct. 22, Vizient’s group of volunteers tackled a beautification project by painting the concession and facility buildings yellow, red and blue at the soccer... - October 31, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC

Fluor Corporation Volunteers with Keep Irving Beautiful "Fluor Cares" Volunteer Group Holds Cleanup at Campion Trail “Fluor Cares” was the motto for Fluor employees and family members who volunteered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for a cleanup at Bird’s Fort Trail Park on Oct. 19. Eighteen volunteers collected 125 pounds of trash and 45 pounds of recyclable materials in the park. Bird’s... - October 26, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

New Blockbuster THE SERPENT’S THRONE Claims to Leak Secret Intelligence on the Coming Collapse of the Biosphere and Civilization International author V.S. Marlowe has just released THE SERPENT’S THRONE, a new blockbuster book claiming to leak secret government intelligence that shows the battle to save earth’s climate -- and human civilization -- has been lost. Marlowe, who previously surfaced THE LAST MESSIAH, a... - October 23, 2019 - Sinbad Books

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

American Standard, KIB Team Up for Community Day Employee volunteers from American Standard Brands took some time away from their Grand Prairie office Oct. 11 to volunteer with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) during Community Day. This is the second year for this company to partner with KIB for a beautification project, which included painting the interior... - October 23, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries Presents Sixth Annual Giving Day for Apes October 15, 2019 Annual Day of Giving Will Benefit Thirty-Three Ape Sanctuaries and Rescue Centers in Africa, Asia, and North America. - October 11, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Great Old Broads for Wilderness “Wild for Wilderness Online Auction” Opens October 27 Fundraiser offers a wide variety of outdoor goods and experiences, with proceeds to fund Great Old Broads for Wilderness' work to protect America's public lands. - October 09, 2019 - Great Old Broads for Wilderness

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

Fifth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) Announces Panel on Climate Change Adaptation The Fifth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) has announced the Special Plenary Panel, “The Role of Engineering Geophysics in Climate Change Adaptation,” taking place 22 October 2019 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. This panel is especially relevant, as the recent IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate published 25 September 2019 predicts catastrophic consequences of climate change by 2040. - October 05, 2019 - Society of Exploration Geophysicists

KIB Celebrates 28th Annual Trash Bash; 490 Volunteers Participate at T.W. Richardson Grove T.W. Richardson Grove Park, part of Irving’s Campion Trail, was the site of the Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) 28th Annual Trash Bash, the organization’s signature cleanup event. A total of 490 volunteers gathered at the park Sept. 28, with a focus of stopping litter from reaching the nearby... - October 05, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Process Technology Garden Designated as Monarch Waystation Habitat "Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332. - October 02, 2019 - Process Technology

Locus Agricultural Solutions Becomes One of the First AG Input Suppliers Globally to Receive B Corp Certification Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

SoHo, NYC Artist Wendy R. Friedman's Evolving Outdoor Art Exhibition Emerging female mixed media artist, Wendy R. Friedman, is creating an ongoing installation upon a fence in SoHo, NYC. Made of found objects, recycled materials, and plants grown from seed, materials include crocheted yarn, transparent colored vinyls, street trash, etc. The artist's goal is to share a bit of wonder, bringing forth the unexpected through visual surprises, and to add joy during turbulent times. - September 27, 2019 - Wendy R. Friedman