Environment News
Discover news about global issues affecting the environment, learn about green products and services and find out how companies and organizations are making a difference through conservation and recycling efforts.
Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter Weather Forecast
The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow. - August 07, 2026 - Farmers' Almanac LLC
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Next-Generation Wildfire Suppression and De-Risking Infrastructure
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and deploy large-scale wildfire prevention and risk mitigation solutions across high-hazard zones. By integrating the FiSci Mitigate platform's analytical capabilities and... - August 06, 2026 - Matrix Wildfire
ATA Energy Logistics Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to welcome ATA Energy Logistics (AEL), a global energy supply chain and logistics company, as a member. “We are thrilled to welcome ATA Energy Logistics as a member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. With decades of specialized expertise in nuclear... - July 30, 2026 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
You Know Your Carbon Footprint, But You Don't Know Your Climate Personality, Until Now. Earthava Launches a Quiz to Figure Out Your Climate Personality.
Earthava launches a science-backed quiz that reveals how people are wired to respond to the climate crisis, and what to actually do about it. - July 01, 2026 - Earthava
DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials. - June 26, 2026 - MycoWorks
PureShowers Responds to Met Office's Rare Red Heat Warning With Expert Advice for Showering in Extreme Heat
As temperatures are forecast to reach 38°C, the UK's original shower filter brand since 2008 shares practical guidance for keeping skin and hair comfortable when the heat has us reaching for the shower more often. - June 24, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns - Screw worm fly, new world screwworm, flies, livestock, ranching, cattle, cow, beef industry, dairy industry. - June 09, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
Ludin R. Morales Honored as a VIP For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ludin R. Morales of Fountain, Florida, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in fire protection services. About Ludin R. Morales Ludin R. Morales is the vice president of L&M Fire Protection LLC, a fire protection... - June 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Cost of Failed Missouri River Mitigation and Endangered Species Recovery
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases a Summary of Federal Investment in Misguided, Missouri River Mitigation, and Endangered Species Recovery. June 2026 “Degradation of the Missouri River ecosystem will continue unless some portion of the hydrologic and geomorphic processes that sustained the... - June 04, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Delta M Incorporated Achieves UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Air Filters Used in Data Center Cooling Systems
Delta M Incorporated has achieved a UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its air filters used in data centers and other commercial HVAC applications. This certification provides third-party verified environmental impact data and highlights Delta M's reusable, closed-loop filtration model, which reduces landfill waste, lowers resource use, and supports customer sustainability and ESG goals. - May 29, 2026 - Delta M Inc.
Determination of Critical Habitat of the Missouri River
The U.S. Fish and Wildife Service was provided a new Listing Petition to Designate Missoui River Critical Habitat in january 2026. REI is stlll waiting for a response. - May 27, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains. - May 24, 2026 - Center for a Secure Free Society
Celebrate the 34th Annual National Trails Day® with American Hiking Society
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®. - May 20, 2026 - American Hiking Society
Missouri River Misery
The Missouri River Ecosystem may be playing a role in the 'Sixth Mass Extinction." - May 19, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
River Ecosystems, Inc., Releases a Report on the Effects of Hydropower Peaking on Aquatic Invertebrates, Downstream from Fort Randall Dam, Missouri River
Macroinvertebrates are the predominant food source for fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians in the Missouri River. The study reach is a 39-mile section that is part of the Missouri National Recreational River, National Park Service. - May 18, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases an Analysis of the Impacts of Disrupted Sediment Transport Along the Missouri River, May 2026
New Orleans is sinking, sea level rise will soon surround the city, and sediment from the Mississippi River has been unavailable since the 1950s. Missouri River sediment, stored in reservoirs and on the lower river floodplain could mitigate this outcome, and would, most assuredly benefit the ecosystems. - May 09, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Nonprofit Launches Free Toolkit to Boost Fresh Food Donations Across All 50 States
AmpleHarvest.org has launched a free toolkit for local, county and state officials to help connect gardeners who grow surplus produce with food pantries that need it. The toolkit, available at no cost to governments, is designed for mayors, county executives, public health departments and state... - May 05, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
ARC Clean Technology Commends DOE Effort to Expand Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling
ARC Clean Technology, Inc. (ARC) today commended the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling through new public-private partnerships, reflecting growing momentum in the United States toward a more sustainable nuclear energy future. The... - April 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Discover the Revised & Updated Honey's Bee-Healthy Powers. Sobering Findings.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated, dives deeper into the eye-opening powers of honey, honeybees, and mankind. With the August launch approaching, it's the perfect time to secure a copy for summer. - April 16, 2026 - Cal Orey
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Publisher, CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc., Releases New Book Challenging Assumptions About U.S. Housing Energy Costs
Douglas K Shamlin presents a bold examination of why homes consume excessive energy and 6 standards that solve the problem of high energy bills. - April 06, 2026 - CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc.
Dragun Adds Geologist and Environmental Engineer
Dragun Corporation has hired a geologist at its Farmington Hills, Michigan, office and an Environmental Engineer at its Windsor, Ontario office. - April 06, 2026 - The Dragun Corporation
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Buckingham Palace Has Hard Water While Loch Ness Records Higher Chlorine Levels, UK Water Data Analysis Reveals
PureShowers.co.uk has compared official water quality reports from Buckingham Palace and the Loch Ness region, uncovering major contrasts in mineral content and chlorine levels. The analysis shows how UK tap water varies significantly by postcode and highlights that households can access their own local water quality reports online in minutes. - March 25, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 30th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting travel companies, airlines, and hospitality brands worldwide to compete for recognition as the best travel websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 17, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide. - February 26, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Veteran and Female Owned Pest Control Company Launches in Brevard County, Florida
American Family Pest Control LLC is a Veteran and Female Owned, family operated pest control company now serving Brevard County and Indian River County, Florida. The company provides professional pest control, rodent exclusion, rat removal, and wildlife services backed by over 50 years of combined local experience and an ACE-certified entomologist. - February 06, 2026 - American Family Pest Control
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure
Life Cube Introduces Insulated Emergency Shelter for Cold-Weather Use Life Cube Inc. announced Tuesday the launch of the YURTi, a portable, insulated shelter designed to mitigate hypothermia risks during winter power outages and travel emergencies. The unit is engineered to maintain internal... - January 28, 2026 - Life Cube, Inc.
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPD for Sustainable Building Products, Enabling LEED v4.1 and BREEAM Compliance
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPDs for Sustainable Building Materials Envirolink announces independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction products. The Type III Environmental Labels provide carbon footprint data supporting LEED v4.1 and BREEAM compliance. Developed through rigorous Lifecycle Assessment, the EPDs enable architects and contractors to reduce embodied carbon and achieve Net Zero Construction goals. - January 25, 2026 - Envirolink
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro™ Launch Environmental Intelligence Platform
LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro™ proudly announce the launch of their integrated agricultural intelligence platform, delivering cutting-edge environmental insights to plant identification and agricultural applications. By leveraging proprietary on-device AI models and real-time data from federal and state environmental monitoring networks, the platform empowers developers with hyper-local, privacy-preserving agricultural intelligence at rapid response speeds. - January 06, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
PESTEZE® Introduces Reflective Bird Deterrent Rods for Year-Round Outdoor Spaces
New blue reflective rods support humane, eco-friendly bird management in outdoor living areas. - January 01, 2026 - Pesteze Imtek Environmental Corporation
Oceans 5 Gili Air Announces SSI Instructor Training Courses Beginning February 2026 with Instructor Trainer Waz
Oceans 5 Gili Air, one of Indonesia’s most established and highly regarded professional dive training centers, is proud to announce the introduction of its SSI Instructor Training Courses (ITC) - December 27, 2025 - Oceans 5 Gili Air
Gardens to Generosity: Gary Oppenheimer’s Mission to End Food Waste Highlighted on Legacy Makers TV
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, is featured on Legacy Makers TV, highlighting his journey from community garden director to leading a national nonprofit connecting millions of gardeners with local food pantries. The episode explores how AmpleHarvest.org redirects surplus garden produce to families in need across all 50 states, reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org