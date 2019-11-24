PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
How2Media Announces That We Will Transport It Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series


Boynton Beach, FL, November 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...,” announced today that they have recently selected We Will Transport It to be a part of the popular television series.

We Will Transport It stands out in their industry for many reasons. They keep the customer informed, they provide ongoing and updated pickup and delivery schedules, they provide updates during transit and their customer follow-up after delivery is top notch. They handle it all; cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, yachts, farm equipment as well as construction equipment. Their team comes in everyday, ready to defend their BBB A+ rating, one customer at a time. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Pompano Beach, Florida, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why We Will Transport It was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.

“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

How2Media is a 21stCentury television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv

Contact Information
How 2 Media
Steven Spencer
561-364-2645
Contact
https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com

