Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Long-Term Care Need Reported by Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director

The latest data reveals that 14 million Americans require long-term care services and supports according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Latest data is being shared on the organization's website.

Los Angeles, CA, November 24, 2019 --(



"November is Long-Term Care Awareness Month and it's a vital time to recognize the millions of Americans who need care as well as the many people who provide that care," shared Slome, AALTCI's director. "Of the 14 million Americans in total who receive care, this is an especially important issue for those who are older. The consequence of living a long life today often is the need for what we call long-term care."



As part of the presentation, Slome shared latest data regarding long-term care need breaking down need by age. "The likelihood of needing long-term care grows as one ages," Slome relates. "The latest data compiled finds that among Americans ages 85 and older, about 42 percent has long-term care services and support need in 2018. By comparison, only eight percent of those between ages 65 and 74 had such a need."



The Association posted data on the organization's website. To see information on long-term care need go to www.aaltci.org/LTCFacts-2019 where studies on need, long-term care insurance costs and claims can also be found.



Slome urged planning for long-term care begin prior to age 65. "There are many reasons to plan prior to 65," Slome explained. "If you want long-term care insurance to be an option, meeting the insurer's health qualifications is more difficult after 65 and, of course, insurance is less expensive if you lock in coverage earlier. Our recommendation is that one investigate the option between ages 55 and 65."



The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of long-term care planning. Established in 1998, the organization connects consumers with knowledgeable professionals who are independent advisors for no-cost, no-obligation long-term care insurance costs quotes and policy comparisons. Los Angeles, CA, November 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Around eight million Americans who are 65 or older needed long-term care services and supports according to a presentation by Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI)."November is Long-Term Care Awareness Month and it's a vital time to recognize the millions of Americans who need care as well as the many people who provide that care," shared Slome, AALTCI's director. "Of the 14 million Americans in total who receive care, this is an especially important issue for those who are older. The consequence of living a long life today often is the need for what we call long-term care."As part of the presentation, Slome shared latest data regarding long-term care need breaking down need by age. "The likelihood of needing long-term care grows as one ages," Slome relates. "The latest data compiled finds that among Americans ages 85 and older, about 42 percent has long-term care services and support need in 2018. By comparison, only eight percent of those between ages 65 and 74 had such a need."The Association posted data on the organization's website. To see information on long-term care need go to www.aaltci.org/LTCFacts-2019 where studies on need, long-term care insurance costs and claims can also be found.Slome urged planning for long-term care begin prior to age 65. "There are many reasons to plan prior to 65," Slome explained. "If you want long-term care insurance to be an option, meeting the insurer's health qualifications is more difficult after 65 and, of course, insurance is less expensive if you lock in coverage earlier. Our recommendation is that one investigate the option between ages 55 and 65."The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of long-term care planning. Established in 1998, the organization connects consumers with knowledgeable professionals who are independent advisors for no-cost, no-obligation long-term care insurance costs quotes and policy comparisons. Contact Information American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance