Forbes Names Kelley Kronenberg one of America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms of 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 24, 2019 --(



This is the inaugural year for the list, which was based on a survey of 2,500 attorneys. Each survey participant was able to select certain areas of law in which to make recommendations, and each participant could make ten recommendations per area of law. The firms that received the most recommendations made the list.



Of the 8,000 total nominations, only 243 firms were noted as “most recommended” including Kelley Kronenberg in the area of Compliance.



“It’s extremely gratifying to be in the company of some of the largest and most venerable corporate law firms in the country,” said Michael Fichtel, Kelley Kronenberg CEO and principal partner. “We are particularly grateful to be recognized by our peers and be associated with the Forbes brand.”



Forbes noted that more than 1.3 million attorneys now practice at more than 40,000 firms in the U.S.. Those firms are becoming increasingly specialized, which is why it partnered with the market research company Statista to identify the top corporate firms.



“Corporate America is changing, and law firms are following along with the trends in technology and cultural diversity,” noted Forbes. Kelley Kronenberg has made both topics a priority. Earlier this year, the firm made the Top 10 in the National Law Journal’s “Women’s Scorecard,” which ranks firms by the total percentage of female attorneys and partners. The firm recently hired a seasoned CIO to utilize new technologies for better efficiency and to more effectively serve clients.



The Forbes honor comes at a time when Kelley Kronenberg is experiencing tremendous growth. The firm recently topped 300 employees comprised of 140 attorneys practicing throughout Florida and Illinois.



Due to its substantial growth, Kelley Kronenberg recently built a new state-of-the-art, 35,000 square-foot headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. The office has a distinctive architectural design and advanced technological elements. Some of the highlights are a mock courtroom, a rooftop terrace, a café and workspaces thoughtfully curated to foster collaboration and client convenience. The new headquarters will accommodate the firm’s continued growth and allow the team to better serve its clients.



About Kelley Kronenberg

