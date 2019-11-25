Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!" by Jon O’Hora

Thame, United Kingdom, November 25, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- About 1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!
Sometimes children have math homework to do on a nice sunny day.
This book simply makes it fun.
The author presents a fun-filled journey as brave adventurers Toby and Benny explore their surroundings.
They discover the world around them and that math can be fun.
It is hoped that children and parents alike will delight at this fun and easy way to learn numbers.
This work is available worldwide.
Paperback: 38 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289584
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/123CWM
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
