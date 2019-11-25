Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!" by Jon O’Hora

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of 1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!, a full-colour illustrated children’s maths book written by Jon O’Hora and illustrated by Ximena Jeria.

Sometimes children have math homework to do on a nice sunny day.



This book simply makes it fun.



The author presents a fun-filled journey as brave adventurers Toby and Benny explore their surroundings.



They discover the world around them and that math can be fun.



It is hoped that children and parents alike will delight at this fun and easy way to learn numbers.



This work is available worldwide.

Paperback: 38 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289584

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm



Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/123CWM



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency



Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



