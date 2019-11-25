PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!" by Jon O’Hora


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of 1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!, a full-colour illustrated children’s maths book written by Jon O’Hora and illustrated by Ximena Jeria.

Thame, United Kingdom, November 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- About 1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!

Sometimes children have math homework to do on a nice sunny day.

This book simply makes it fun.

The author presents a fun-filled journey as brave adventurers Toby and Benny explore their surroundings.

They discover the world around them and that math can be fun.

It is hoped that children and parents alike will delight at this fun and easy way to learn numbers.

This work is available worldwide.
Paperback: 38 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289584
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm

Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/123CWM

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

