New Health & Fitness Book - Generation Exercise

New book will help parents keep their children healthy and fit.

New York, NY, November 26, 2019



With an increase in diabetes, asthma, hypertension, lower life expectancy, and other diseases correlated to a rise in childhood obesity and sedentary lifestyles, it is more important than ever for adults to model and children to learn healthy habits. Regular exercise provides the strength, stamina, coordination, and flexibility that leads to happier, healthier, and longer lives. It helps reduce stress, improves self-image, and enhances performance—and physical fitness also teaches perseverance and sportsmanship, life lessons that are valuable whether you are five or ninety-five. Indeed, the health and wellness of every age groups is enhanced if we are all part of Generation Exercise.



Each chapter is well designed and written for parents to educate their children on healthy lifestyle. Chapters include fitness, nutrition, diet, sleep, hydration and sports. There are also sample menus and healthy snack suggestions throughout the book.



A brand new book entitled Generation Exercise will become an instant resource guide for any parent that wants their children to learn healthy habits. This book is written by respected authors Len Saunders and Dr. Suzanne Schneiderman who have a combined 50 years experience working in the field of chilldren's health.

