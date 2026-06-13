Parenting News
Is the babymoon over? Look here for the latest on parenting, child rearing, managing family relationships and more. Experts, influencers, authors and companies feature news on books, resources, websites, products and services that help single parents and families survive every stage of life.
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
"All About Preschool": A New Picture Book Helps Prepare Little Learners for Starting School
A new full-color picture book, "All About Preschool: Preparing Little Learners for Starting School," helps young children overcome first-day jitters and step into a new school with confidence. A diverse group of students guides young readers through a typical, full preschool or TK day, inviting them to share what they see, think, and feel along the way. The book makes for an interactive, engaging experience. A black-and-white companion coloring book extends the fun and creativity into the arts. - May 04, 2026 - Russ InVision
Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses. - May 03, 2026 - Riso Books
DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis. - April 27, 2026 - Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert. - April 13, 2026 - Success 1st, Inc
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Bolton Central
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Bolton Central which prepares to open on April 24th. Owner Kanvshree Bhandari has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - April 07, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals Now Open
Wheel Fun Rentals announces the opening of its newest location at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia. - April 02, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com. - March 12, 2026 - Chabad of Dallas
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the... - March 09, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Campbell East
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Campbell East, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prachi Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Streamwood
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Streamwood, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prerna Awasthi has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Laura Kelly Designs Introduces Little Kindness Club, a Free Retailer Resource, at New York Toy Fair
Laura Kelly Designs, a recognized leader in kindness-forward gift and paper products, is launching the Little Kindness Club, a free membership program for retailers, small businesses, and educators, debuting at New York Toy Fair, February 14–17, Booth 2255. The Little Kindness Club provides... - February 13, 2026 - Laura Kelly Designs LLC
Let Mommy Sleep Launches Expert Overnight Newborn Care Across Southern California
Let Mommy Sleep Southern California offers professional overnight newborn care and postpartum support in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and surrounding areas. Led by RNs Karla Pablo and Maria Encarnacion, the team provides night nanny services, safe sleep guidance, virtual doula visits and evidence-based newborn care. - February 08, 2026 - Let Mommy Sleep
Let Mommy Sleep Brings Expert Overnight Newborn Care to Seattle
Let Mommy Sleep, a national provider of overnight newborn care and postpartum support, now serves Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond and the Eastside. Led by an RN with 10+ years of home health experience, the team of night nannies provides hands-on newborn care, safe sleep guidance and personalized family support. - February 08, 2026 - Let Mommy Sleep
AFTH Announces Spring Educational Series
Gain education and support during your adoption journey in time for spring. (Wynnewood, PA) Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), as part of its lifelong commitment to adoptive families and birth parents, invites you to participate in their favorite event series. The Spring Educational Series educates... - February 08, 2026 - Adoptions From The Heart
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before... - January 26, 2026 - Badass Grandma Ventures LLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list - January 25, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Graham Behavior Services Announces Second Location in Forked River, Expanding New Jersey’s Only Adult Autism Therapy Clinic Model
Graham Behavior Services announced the opening of its second therapy center in Forked River, NJ, launching adult autism services in early 2026 and an Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention program in spring 2026. The new location expands New Jersey’s only adult autism therapy clinic model, providing individualized, skill-focused care for children and adults across the autism spectrum. - January 25, 2026 - Graham Behavior Services
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Los Angeles Wilshire
Best Brains Learning Centers Expands with Upcoming Opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire, scheduled to open on January 23. The center is owned by Elena... - January 19, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart
Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in... - January 12, 2026 - Mohr Law Group
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Shrewsbury West
Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Shrewsbury West, scheduled for January 23. The center is owned by Katie Gould, who has worked closely with the Franchise Success team for more than six months to bring high-quality academic... - January 10, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
New Mobile Application to Help Travelers Find the Best Bathroom Stops
To promote downloads and use of the Best Bathroom Stops mobile application. - January 07, 2026 - Appicide, LLC
National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids
The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide. - December 28, 2025 - Presidents For Kids
Newborn Care Guide by Let Mommy Sleep Honored with a Mom’s Choice Award
"Your First Week Home with Baby: A Postpartum Recovery & Newborn Care Guide," has been awarded the Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold Seal, recognizing trusted, high-quality resources for families. - December 21, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
Let Mommy Sleep Honored for Excellence at the 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards
The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards has announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, honoring exceptional women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and business excellence. Denise Iacona Stern and Let Mommy Sleep received the Platinum Award in the 10+ Years Legacy Business Entrepreneur category. - November 14, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc., in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. - November 14, 2025 - 360Girls&Women
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
Research Defense Examines Violence, Illiteracy, Non-Active Fathers, and Low Self-Esteem Among Black Males in America
Bruce C. Carter will defend his doctoral dissertation on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the University of Texas at Arlington, presenting years of rigorous research on reducing violence, engaging fathers, and strengthening households across America's most challenged communities. The public dissertation defense offers evidence-based findings that challenge conventional approaches to violence prevention and community development. - October 25, 2025 - Carter Empowers
A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI. - October 23, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service Named Best Nanny and Babysitting Service by Greenwich Magazine for 2025
Wee Care Nanny & Sitting Service, based in Stamford, CT, has been voted Best Nanny and Babysitting Service in the 2025 Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards. Proudly serving Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, and families across Fairfield County, Westchester, and NYC since 2001. The agency places exceptional nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions with a personalized, high caliber approach. - October 18, 2025 - Wee Care Nanny Agency
Loyd J. Bourgeois Ensures Future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for St. Charles Parish Children
St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois is fully funding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure every child under age 5 continues receiving a free, age-appropriate book each month. Since United Way of St. Charles launched the program in 2010, more than 239,000 books have been mailed to local children. This commitment reflects Bourgeois’ dedication as both a father and community advocate to helping families grow through reading. - October 12, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
Kiddie Care Preschool Announces Grand Opening of Third Location in Margate, Florida
Kiddie Care Preschool is excited to announce the grand opening of its third day care center at 6301 W Atlantic Blvd., Margate, FL 33063. The celebration will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025. This is more than just a business milestone — it’s a dream come true, said Ms. Jen McNally, Director. With each new preschool, I’ve gained more experience, so this one feels smoother and more rewarding. Families are invited to visit the new location and learn more. - October 10, 2025 - Kiddie Care Preschool
Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data
Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline. - October 08, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
GoInstaCare Launches On-Demand Babysitting Services Across the USA, Offering Flexible Childcare Solutions for Modern Families
New platform empowers parents with immediate access to trusted, background-checked babysitters, catering to diverse scheduling needs. - October 01, 2025 - GoInstaCare
DISCOVERING AI Unveils the First-Ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ to Equip Parents with Clarity, Confidence, and Connection in the Age of AI
DISCOVERING AI launches the first-ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ on Sept. 24, giving parents a free national resource to guide kids’ AI use with clarity, confidence, and connection. Modeled after National Night Out, this virtual event unites families, educators, and communities to create shared AI plans. The vision: every family in America with a K–16 child equipped to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively. - September 22, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Ardo Reaffirms Commitment to WHO Code Compliance
Ardo, a global manufacturer of breastfeeding aids, is proud to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (“WHO Code”). - September 20, 2025 - Ardo
Little Wheels Launches Create & Play: A Safe, Mess-Free Creativity App for Toddlers
Little Wheels, the indie parent-built brand introduces Create & Play: a joyful, offline app that lets toddlers explore art and music without ads or mess. Featuring a colorful piano, DJ Van Beats, sticker scenes, and a mess-free coloring canvas, the app encourages open-ended creativity while giving parents peace of mind. - September 15, 2025 - Little Wheels