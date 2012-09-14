PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
IAW Greater Memphis Chapter
Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon
The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter
P.A.V.E. Press
Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format
In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press
Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book
Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing
Better Beginnings
Better Beginnings to Provide the First FDA-Approved Medication for Postpartum Depression
Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings
Service Dogs by SDWR
Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA
Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Fusion Medical Staffing
Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer
The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing
Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show
A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Carey Conley
Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller
The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley
Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips
For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
New Health & Fitness Book - Generation Exercise
New book will help parents keep their children healthy and fit. - November 26, 2019 - Len Saunders
Future Horizons, Inc.
"Marvelous Mouth Music" - Now Available from Future Horizons
Bring speech development to life through musical play. - November 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being
Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants
Mothericity Has Launched Their New Health and Wellness Platform
This month, Mothericity.com has launched their secure online platform which enables families across the world to access quality telehealth and wellness consults from the comfort of their home. “Parents feel more isolated than ever,” said Tori Hamilton, BScN, RN, IBCLC, Founder of Mothericity.com. - November 20, 2019 - Mothericity
"We're Three: A Story About Families and the Only Child" Winner of the 2019 Book of the Year Award by Creative Child Magazine
Educators and Parent Judges honor "We're Three: A Story About Families and the Only Child," with the 2019 Book of the Year Award by Creative Child Magazine. - November 15, 2019 - Only Child Kids Club
Carey Conley
Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson Hosting Denver Book Signing and Celebration Event for "Keep Looking Up"
The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley
Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November
Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Sherry West Art
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack
For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art
Johnson Jr. Family Books
Authors' Children Record Audiobook Version of "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park"
Malcolm and Denise M. Johnson's book for new beginning readers, "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park," has been brought to life with their daughters' audiobook. "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park" is a fun story featuring a happy family, that introduces children to colors, sight words, numbers... - November 08, 2019 - Johnson Jr. Family Books
Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup
Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer
A Couple from the United States Overcome Their Four Year Hurdle to Have Children by Choosing ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia
After 40 years a family with no children is blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. - November 04, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia
Barbara Escher
Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook
After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher
Service Dogs by SDWR
Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY
Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Santa’s Post Office and Workshop (Santapost.org) in Lapland, Finland, is Now Officially Open for the Christmas Season 2019
If there is a better way to surprise children and friends, it is through the letters from Santa himself from Lapland. Santa´s Post Office is now open. There are several different Christmas Letters that customers can choose from. From Special Christmas Letters to Luxury Letters from Santa Claus and Self Written Letters to Self Written Luxury Santa Claus Letters there are great options to choose from. - November 01, 2019 - Santa Claus of Arctic Lapland Ltd.
Owlet Baby Care
Owlet Baby Care Announces Dream Lab™: An Innovative, Personalized Video Sleep Course for Infants
First-of-its-Kind Sleep Learning Course Teaches Baby to Sleep Through the Night Quickly - October 31, 2019 - Owlet Baby Care
MDX Concepts
MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides
MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts
US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory
Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO
Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event
Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
MSI Press: During Flu Season and Beyond - How to be a Good Mom When You're Sick
MSI Press author, Emily Graves, provides moms with a formula for surviving and thriving while sick or suffering from chronic illness. This book is meant as a source of inspiration and support for any mother who has to do the impossible every single day. - October 30, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing
Service Dogs by SDWR
Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska
Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Glenelg Country School
Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development
Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School
The Zalkin Law Firm
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Jehovah’s Witnesses of 2015 California Trial Court Order
The Supreme Court rejected the Appeal of a 2015 Civil Lawsuit Filed by the Zalkin Law Firm on Behalf of their client who alleges they were sexually molested as a child by a JW church leader. The appeal concerned the lower court order for the Watchtower to produce child sexual molestation files in this sexual abuse Civil lawsuit. - October 24, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
Service Dogs by SDWR
Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA
Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mel Gauthier Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Mel Gauthier of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 13 years in the field of human services. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tapestry
TV Icon Tina Louise Shines in Newly Released Family Drama "Tapestry"
Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young. - October 16, 2019 - Tapestry
Service Dogs by SDWR
Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL
Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Carey Conley
Local Author, Carey Conley, Announces "Keep Looking Up" Book Launch Celebration
4 Cities Chosen to Share Journey of Losing Husband/Father, Son/Brother to Suicide - October 15, 2019 - Carey Conley
TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play
TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO
Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy
How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Ready, Set, Fun!
State-of-the-Art Innovative Indoor Playground Opening in Sandy Springs on October 13
Ready, Set, Fun! brings together augmented reality experiences with innovative play spaces to spark creativity and imagination for children ages 1 to 12. This unique indoor playground includes augmented reality playrooms, children’s yoga, kid's cooking classes and parent series offered for the ultimate holistic family experience. - October 09, 2019 - Ready, Set, Fun!
Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve
Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason
OurKids.net Offers Exclusive List of Ontario Pop-Up Camps
The deadline looms for a strike by CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 custodians, secretaries and educational-support workers. At 12:01, Monday morning workers are set to strike, unless a deadline deal is reached. As parents scramble to make alternative plans... - October 08, 2019 - Our Kids Media
The Zalkin Law Firm
Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School
Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
U.S. Veg Corp Brings Premier Vegan Kids Event to Manhattan
The provocative question of raising a child on a fully vegan diet will be a topic on tap at the upcoming U.S. Veg Corp-sponsored Little Apples event, on Saturday, October 19, 1-4 p.m., at the Essex Market on the Lower East Side. The event is presented in conjunction with Riverdel Cheese, the premiere... - October 06, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.
STOMP Out Bullying™
STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019
STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™
Service Dogs by SDWR
Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oceanside, NY
Mason, a 6-year-old little boy from Oceanside, NY received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Mason’s service dog, Doris, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mason’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Future Horizons, Inc.
"101 Positive Steps Toward Employment with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons
The most important thing you can do to achieve independence as a young adult is to get and maintain employment. - October 04, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Dancing for Diabetes
Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show
Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes
