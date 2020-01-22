Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Tata Consultancy Services: By Email RSS Feeds: TCS Colombia Wins 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for DevOps and Alliance Global SI in Colombia.

Mumbai, India, January 22, 2020 --(



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has been recognized as the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for DevOps and Alliance Global SI in Colombia.



The annual awards honor partners that demonstrate excellence and innovation. The DevOps category award recognizes partners that use Agile development practices in digital transformation to deliver superior results for customers. The Alliance Global SI category recognizes business partners that achieve excellence in the implementation of solutions for customers, based on Microsoft technology. Both awards are a recognition of the transformational outcomes delivered by TCS to companies in Colombia.



“Microsoft – as a partners-oriented company – celebrates the success of TCS. We are proud to recognize Tata Consultancy Services as the first Global Integrator in Colombia to win The Partner of the Year for DevOps Award. We define all our partners as the masterminds behind the innovation, and it is our duty to empower TCS and our entire network to achieve more through Microsoft’s technology,” said Marco Casarin Junco, General Manager, Microsoft Colombia.



Alfredo Gonzalez, Country Head, TCS Colombia, commented, “Companies in Colombia are looking to embrace digital technologies to transform their businesses. These awards are a recognition of the exceptional work that we have been doing with our customers, helping them become more Agile and future-ready.”



Present in Colombia since 2005, TCS leverages its Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework and its four pillars: Intelligent, Agile, Automated and Cloud, to help customers in various sectors take advantage of the power of digital technologies and gain competitive advantage.



To support its strong business growth in the country, TCS recently opened a plush new 400-seater facility at Calle 26, one of the most exclusive business areas in Bogota. The office has been designed as an Agile workplace and houses a state-of-the-art experience center, the first of its kind in Latin America, to showcase TCS’ innovation and successes, using rich visuals and graphics and leading-edge technologies.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



Arushi Sinha

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



