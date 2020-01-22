Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Tata Consultancy Services: By Email RSS Feeds: Damen Shipyards Selects TCS’ ERP on Cloud Platform for Greater Scalability and Agility

Damen Shipyards, an international shipyard group selects Tata Consultancy Services ERP on Cloud Platform, a reliable, scalable, and secure cloud-based solution for enterprise operations.

Mumbai, India, January 22, 2020 --(



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that Damen Shipyards, an international shipyard group, has selected its ERP on Cloud Platform, a reliable, scalable, and secure cloud-based solution for enterprise operations.



To prepare itself for future growth, scale and efficiency, Damen Shipyards is on a transformational journey to modernize, standardize and harmonize its processes, technology and people across its business units. Damen Shipyards has engaged TCS as its transformational partner and selected its ERP on Cloud Platform for faster access to intelligent technologies, rapid deployment and scalability, predictable pay-as-you-use pricing and lower TCO. The platform is powered by SAP S/4HANA and hosted on the AWS cloud in Europe.



“We have engaged TCS to leverage their ERP on Cloud Platform for rapid deployment, agile processes, ease of access, and scale, with greater savings,” said Aart Rupert, CIO, Damen Shipyards. “TCS’ proposition with single point of accountability, leadership in cloud-enabled ERP technologies, and a flexible and scalable engagement model will help us with faster time to market and higher returns.”



“Businesses across Europe are leveraging smart and intelligent technology platforms to transform in a Business 4.0™ world,” said Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality Unit, Europe, TCS. “This engagement with Damen Shipyards is a reflection of our strong capabilities in next generation cloud ERP offerings, and our ability to help customers re-imagine processes and quickly realize business value.”



“We are delighted to partner Damen Shipyards in their transformation journey to become a next generation digital enterprise. Our future-ready, agile platform brings together the power of a best-of-breed ERP software with the scalability, flexibility and security of the public cloud. Our rapid implementation framework, delivering environments in a matter of weeks, significantly accelerated their speed to value,” said Raj Agrawal, Global Head, TCS Platform Solutions.



TCS’ ERP on Cloud Platform is a pre-built, hosted enterprise application powered by Tier 1 ERP systems to help fill functional gaps, improve business processes, and enable efficient global business services. The platform spans processes such as procurement, supply chain, manufacturing, sales and distribution, customer service, human capital management, finance and accounting, budgeting and planning. It is offered through Software-as-a-Service and Business-Process-as-a-Service models, and provides a single point of ownership, improved performance metrics, adherence to service level agreements, and intelligent analytical insights.



About Damen



The Damen Shipyards Group, founded in 1927, is a defence, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate based in Gorinchem, South Holland, the Netherlands. Damen is a globally operating company with more than 50 shipyards, repair yards, and related companies − as well as numerous partner yards that can build Damen vessels locally. Since 1969 it has designed and built more than 5,000 vessels and delivers up to 150 vessels annually. With over 30 shipyards and related companies worldwide, Damen is involved in ship construction as well as maintenance and repair activities. It has a wide product range, including tugs, workboats, patrol craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, mega yachts and fast ferries.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)



Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at tcs dot com.



TCS Media Contacts



Benelux

Email: Joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387



India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



