Builder Unveils First Home in Southwest Florida Certified Both Florida Green Building Coalition Platinum and Florida Water Star Gold

Florida Lifestyle Homes in Babcock Ranch sets new benchmark for energy, water savings.

Babcock Ranch, FL, November 26, 2019 --(



FGBC Executive Director C.J. Davila made the presentation to Florida Lifestyle Homes for the highest-level of “Florida Green” certification for building the three-bedroom, two and a half bath, 3,685 square-foot Lily Rose model.



“Energy efficiency, water conservation and construction based on building science play an important role when it comes to our health, the environment and quality of life. FGBC 'Florida Green' certified homes provide healthier, more sustainable, comfortable living spaces, create cleaner indoor air and have been shown to have a sale, and re-sales, premium,” said Davila.



In 2000 the non-profit FGBC brought together industry professionals from the construction, government, academic and research communities to create green standards tailored specifically to Florida.



Robert Wanvestraut, Senior Conservation Analyst at South Florida Water Management District, awarded the builder the Florida Water Star Gold certification for the model at 16201 Bluestem Lane in Babcock Ranch Estates.



Florida Lifestyle Homes was recognized for working hard to design their home and landscape to meet the high bar of Florida Water Star Gold. It is the first home in Charlotte County to reach the Gold level and the certifications mean added savings for the homebuyer.



“We’ve built homes that have been certified to meet both programs’ standards. Many green construction practices of today will become standard building code requirements in the future. And it’s not because the practices are green. It’s because they just make more sense and are better for our homeowners… period,” noted Florida Lifestyle Homes President Bill Ennen.



Babcock Ranch, with sustainability designed into the entire fabric of the community, has been certified a Platinum “Florida Green” community by FGBC.



Babcock Ranch developer Syd Kitson, Chairman and CEO of Kitson Partners was also part of the ribbon cutting ceremony.



Babcock Ranch’s key design and development strategies support these initiatives including solar energy, water efficiency, native plants and materials, sustainable local materials, tree preservation and relocation.



FGBC certification provides a pathway to build green homes. FGBC is by far the largest certifier of green homes and developments in Florida. Unlike national and international standards like USGBC LEED and Green Globes, “Florida Green” standards take a scientific approach and are developed with state-specific criteria.



They address Florida’s hot-humid environment, distinctive topography, unique geology, resiliency and natural disasters. Like FGBC standards, Florida Water Star certification provides assurance that a house or building meets a suite of efficiency practices that focus on water use specific to Florida.



Since 1993, Florida Lifestyle Homes has been creating high-quality custom new homes of exceptional value in Southwest Florida. For more information on Florida Lifestyle Homes contact Lori Hilding at (941) 228-7146.



