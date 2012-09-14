PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Real Estate News

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from this Industry: By Email           Follow This News on Twitter RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE.com Just Sold Four Contiguous Properties in Mount Vernon, Westchester County for $3,650,000
These four buildings have an outstanding 100% occupancy rate. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE.com Just Sold 3-Family Property for $948,888 in Opportunity Zone in Tremont, Bronx
Located down the street from very desirable Little Italy neighborhood, owner occupied first time buyer enjoys maximum leverage. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team
Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP
Educational Class for Tampa Bay Real Estate Advisors in Downtown St. Petersburg
Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area. - December 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market
Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Smart Home Heating and Cooling Launches in Buffalo, NY
HVAC giant Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces its expansion to Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Smart Home Heating and Cooling Now Offering Rapid Response for Furnace Repair in Buffalo, NY
Smart Home Heating and Cooling is now providing even faster furnace repair services in Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Smart Home Heating and Cooling Announces That the Best Time for Furnace Maintenance in Buffalo, NY is Now
Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces that, based on past experiences, now is the best time for residents of Buffalo, NY to get furnace maintenance. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, Office. - December 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Join The Flock
What Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways Did Not Mention About Non-Profit Co-Founders Jennifer Lazo & Keeli Simpson
The women behind one of Ellen's holiday show segments co-founded a non-profit which supports families impacted by cancer. - December 13, 2019 - Join The Flock
Join The Flock
Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special
Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock
Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference
Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day
Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner
Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award for Learning for its BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS). Awarded within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category, the... - December 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening
Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team
Superior Fence & Rail
Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas
Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
Sealed Bids Accepted Through December 17 for Luxurious Private Ranch Retreat
Lone Oak Ranch Provides Ideal Recreational, Land Investment Opportunity for Dallas-Fort Worth Execs. - December 05, 2019 - United Real Estate
M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award
M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional
Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Zimmel Associates
Zimmel Associates Brokers 68,500 Sq. Ft. Fully Air-Conditioned Industrial Building
Denholtz Acquisition, LLC Purchases 200 Industrial Way West, Eatontown, NJ. - December 04, 2019 - Zimmel Associates
Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is honored to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - December 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Kitchen Magic Inc.
Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing
On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.
B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
BAP Prepares for Coldest Winter Ever by Offering 24/7 Emergency Furnace Repairs
BAP Heating & Cooling Services has begun offering 24/7 emergency furnace repairs in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in response to reports that this winter may set record lows. - December 01, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
Planitar Inc.
iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements
iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.
Builder Unveils First Home in Southwest Florida Certified Both Florida Green Building Coalition Platinum and Florida Water Star Gold
Florida Lifestyle Homes in Babcock Ranch sets new benchmark for energy, water savings. - November 26, 2019 - Florida Green Building Coalition
Keller Williams Realty St. Pete
Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer
Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete
RE Marketing Corp
RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally
Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp
Tranzon Driggers
Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation
Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers
The Color House
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
XtraLight Manufacturing LLC
XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection
XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC
RT New Day
Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day
Crais Management Group, LLC
Blockchain and Smart Contract Catastrophe Bond Marketspace Network to Launch in 2020
An innovative new patent pending marketspace network to launch in 2020 to enable the growing demand for catastrophe bonds especially from ESG, SRI, and impact investors. As climate change continues to have dramatic social, economic, and business impacts that governments and underwriters must contend with it demands new models of risk transfer, underwriting, and pricing of risk to meet the growing need. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC
Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ
Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties
Lakefront Living International, LLC
Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds North Carolina to Its Family of Lakefront Property States
North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Bay Equity Home Loans
Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage
Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans
Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving
Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.
Solano County Self Storage Portfolio Sold
Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers $21,650,000 Sale - November 14, 2019 - Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.
Counsellors Title
Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency
Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title
American Association of Private Lenders Announces New Ownership
As of November 5, 2019 ownership of the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) was transferred to a new majority owner, Eddie Wilson. Anthony Geraci of Geraci LLP retains a minority ownership stake. - November 13, 2019 - American Association of Private Lenders
Equiant
Great Eastern Resort Corp. Gets Results with Equiant’s Servicing Tools: Platform, eqConnect, eqDashboard and eqLearning
Charlottesville, Virginia-based Great Eastern Resorts Corp. has improved its collections and loan servicing using tools from Chandler, Arizona-based Equiant. - November 12, 2019 - Equiant
Poconos Native Tai DeSa Traveling to Easton to Teach Event for Real Estate Investors on Building Wealth Through Acquiring Multiple Rental Properties
Beginner landlords and experienced real estate investors all have something to learn from this upcoming workshop. Taught by a real estate investor who lost it all and then came roaring back, this four-hour event on Saturday, November 23 will surprise and delight attendees with insider tips, humor, simple formulas, and practical techniques that can work for anybody. - November 12, 2019 - Invest and Transform
Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ
Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties
Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage
Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Amaryllo International B.V.
Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies
Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.
Engel & Völkers, Voted a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times, Awards Realtors
Multiple Real Estate Advisors Receive Gold-Level Awards for 3rd Quarter Performances - November 09, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
RT New Day
Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day
Hawkins-Welwood
Groundbreaking on The Metairie
Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 21,016 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help