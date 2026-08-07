Real Estate News
Get the latest news about all aspects of residential, commercial and industrial real estate from architecture, design and construction to landscaping, HVAC and remodeling. Find out about the companies, organizations and trends that are impacting the real estate industry.
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits. - August 04, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
Ballard Natural Gas Service Expands Offerings with New Plumbing Services
Ballard Natural Gas Service is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include professional plumbing solutions, providing customers with even more comprehensive home comfort and maintenance services from a company they have trusted for more than 30 years. Since 1993, Ballard... - August 03, 2026 - Ballard Natural Gas Service
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
A Weak or Warm AC Isn't Always a Broken Unit — R.J. Kielty Explains Why a Refrigerant Leak Can't Wait
As Tampa Bay's heat index climbs into the triple digits, local HVAC contractor answers one of its most common customer questions: can a Freon leak wait until it's convenient to fix? - July 27, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Sarabjeet Kaur Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarabjeet Kaur of Johns Creek, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, and... - July 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mohammad A. Jallaq Named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio has been named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. About Mohamad A. Jallaq Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and... - July 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida. - July 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Koopman Shares Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Tip: Make A Plan Now To Save Later on Kitchen & Bath Renovation Purchases
Tax-Free Weekend is August 8-9... and now is the time for homeowners to make a plan for renovation projects to enjoy big savings. - July 15, 2026 - Koopman Lumber
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Urges Homeowners to Schedule AC Service Before Peak Summer Heat Strains Systems
West Central Florida's trusted home services provider offers AC repair, replacement, and maintenance plans to help families stay cool and avoid costly summer breakdowns. - July 14, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Australian Property Buyers Seek Independent Research as Housing Market Cools, Says PropCred
As softer property prices and lower auction clearance rates create uncertainty across Australia’s housing market, more buyers and sellers are seeking independent property analysis before deciding what a home is worth. - July 14, 2026 - PropCred
Turnkey Michigan City Event Venue Listed in Uptown Arts District
CENTURY 21 Circle has listed a fully built-out 11,634-square-foot event and hospitality venue formerly known as Uptown Social, offering a turnkey opportunity near downtown redevelopment and South Shore Line access to Chicago. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Appoints Sara Valko Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Former CDW marketing leader Sara Valko joins CENTURY 21 Circle as Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, bringing enterprise brand, media, and growth experience to a top 10 CENTURY 21 brokerage. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
Herman Antonov Named Among Top Real Estate Professionals in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings in Minnetonka, MN
The Antonov Group, led by Herman Antonov at eXp Realty, has been named the No. 1 Large Team in Minnetonka in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings, topping both categories with $78.04M in sales volume and 193 closed transactions. The annual rankings recognize the highest-producing verified agents and teams in local markets across the U.S. Antonov credits the win to the team's multilingual service, creative financing expertise, and deep west-metro market knowledge. - July 10, 2026 - The Antonov Group
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
Jessica Santana Heyward Named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources/real... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Parkway Window Works Brings Custom Window Treatment Services to Designers in Syracuse, NY
Parkway Window Works, a custom window treatment workroom serving interior designers, has expanded into Syracuse, New York. Known for its in-house fabrication, technical expertise, and concierge-level service, the company helps design firms offer premium custom window treatments, motorization, bedding, and soft goods while reducing workload and increasing revenue opportunities. - June 30, 2026 - Parkway Window Works
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB
Weeks After Michigan Debut, CENTURY 21 Circle Adds Second Office in Coldwater
CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally, has continued its Michigan expansion with a second office in Coldwater just weeks after entering the state. CENTURY 21 Drews Realty becomes CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, expanding the company’s growing four-state footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Expands Into Michigan Real Estate Market with New Sparta Office
CENTURY 21 Circle, a Top 10 CENTURY 21® company, has expanded into the Michigan real estate market with its first office in Sparta, MI. The expansion strengthens its Midwest footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida and reflects growing cross-state relocation and housing demand. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year
Three Consecutive Years as WFG's Top-Producing Agency Highlights America's Title's National Leadership and Sustained Excellence - June 10, 2026 - America's Title Corporation
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Highlights Generator Installation Services for Reliable Backup Power in Time for Hurricane Season
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric, a leading home services provider serving the greater Tampa Bay area for over 50 years, today announced its expanded focus on whole-home generator installation services ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. With forecasters predicting an above-normal... - June 10, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings
Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, has earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The award highlights Gray’s verified sales performance and expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, and luxury condominiums throughout South Florida. - June 10, 2026 - Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc