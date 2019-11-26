SocksLane Hits a New Milestone with 1400 Customer Reviews

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

Portland, OR, November 26, 2019 --(



A verified Amazon reviewer, Joan M. wrote: "Very comfortable, great quality socks with just the right amount of compression. Good fit in calf which I’ve had problems with other socks. Able to get on and off with less difficulty than others, as I have arthritic hands. Wish this came in black or navy in my size"



A more detailed review by another customer wrote: “I used to sometimes wear compression socks when I was on my feet all day as a pharmacist, but they were not very comfortable and the Sigvaris brand that fit me the best were about $60 a pair. Now I am retired but I have bad veins in my ankles and poor circulation so I decided I should wear them again. This brand is my favorite. They feel and look more like knee socks, not the yucky nude or white nylon ones of the past. With 65% cotton they do not make your feet sweat as bad as the old ones. I love this shade of gray. I also have them in brown and black and plan to get navy when my size is in stock. I have short chubby calves ( 17" ) and the medium-large fits me fine. They are just a little too long but I am able to fold the cuff down a couple of inches without them cutting into my leg and they stay folded without rolling up. The compression (15-20) is not the strongest but it is what I wanted and is good for traveling or for poor circulation. They are comfortable all day. I highly recommend them!”



Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586



SocksLane.com



