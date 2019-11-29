SocksLane Maintains an Average Rating of 4.7 Out of 5 After 6 Months, According to ReviewMeta

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

ReviewMeta has done a great job in screening many reviews and weeding out potentially inflated ones and arriving at a "cleaner" final rating. Applying this service to SocksLane gave an average rating of 4.7/5 and held steady at 4.7/5 after potentially padded reviews were weeded out. This has been the case back in March 2019 and still the case up to now.



SocksLane has successfully maintained its product reputation and is sought out by customers to provide the most comfortable, best-fitting compression socks. This is accomplished through a well-thought-out blend of 65% combed cotton and 35% Lycra and Spandex and other hypoallergenic fibers. SocksLane's snug-fitting products as a result don't cause allergic reactions that might be common in other brands' synthetics-composed compression socks, a huge relief considering the tightness of compression socks against the skin.



Customer reviews left a few remarks like this: "I have been wearing compression stockings for over 15 years. I have bought them all - from expensive medical grade to $5 OTC get what you get. I've tried the zip-up kind, men's sizes, and got just plain tired of playing tug-of-war with them to get them on. They all have their benefits, but because of my large calves, not one of them has ever been comfortable. In fact, I have feared that they may be cut off instead of promoting blood flow.



"These stockings are the most comfortable that I have ever worn. I even showed them to my vascular surgeon just yesterday and she was also impressed. They are priced fairly and seem to hold up well after washing. After just a couple of months of wearing them, I have decided to toss the dozens of ill-fitting socks cluttering up my drawer and replace them with these." (user "C. Gray")



Contact Information SocksLane

Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586

SocksLane.com

