Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cloud Analogy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cloud Analogy Announces a Free Webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records

Dover, DE, November 27, 2019 --(



Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce Classic and Salesforce Lightning Editions.



The free and interactive webinar will take place on November 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM GMT/08:30 PM IST, and will be presented by Ausaf Ahmed, the Business Development Executive at Cloud Analogy, and Krapy Tuli, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. This upcoming live webinar will help you understand how Pin Tags would help you seamlessly deal with a huge number of Salesforce records and data.



In this webinar, the speakers will cover key topics such as:



What are the features and functionalities of Pin Tags?



How to use Pin Tags effectively to manage your Salesforce data?



What are the benefits of using the Pin Tags application?



How to get the most out of Pin Tags to manage your Salesforce records seamlessly?



Webinar Details:

Topic: Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records

When: November 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM GMT/08:30 PM IST



Why attend this webinar?



Hear from the experts about the product that satisfies all your record tagging needs.



Learn the tips to supercharge categorization of data with Pin Tags.



Discover how to get the most out of Pin Tags Application.



If you want to more, you can also visit the event page to find more information about the topics to be covered during this webinar



A short introduction about the webinar speakers.



Ausaf Ahmed

Ausaf is the star Business Development Executive at Cloud Analogy. An expert business strategist with a sound understanding of organizational development and sales, Ausaf is a success-driven professional who is highly skilled in sales, product development, strategic marketing, and Salesforce lead management.



Ausaf is a dynamic communicator who consistently exceeds goals and expectations. He is also an innovative thinker who always manages to identify innovative and efficient ways of growing company assets by recommending new products, revolutionizing current product offerings, and testing new market approaches.



Krapy Tuli

Krapy Tuli is a 1x Certified Senior Salesforce Developer at Cloud Analogy. She possesses great knowledge of configuration, testing, and deployment of Salesforce.com functionalities. Krapy has seasoned experience of working on a CRM platform and willing to share skills, knowledge, and expertise.



Krapy Tuli is an analytical thinker who identifies and recognizes the users' needs, understands the client's business challenges and provides robust solutions to address these challenges using Salesforce.com platform offerings.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company and Salesforce consulting company that specializes in Salesforce implementation consulting, Salesforce consulting, and Salesforce customization. Being one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, we offer end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Stay updated on Cloud Analogy events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce development company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records.Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce Classic and Salesforce Lightning Editions.The free and interactive webinar will take place on November 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM GMT/08:30 PM IST, and will be presented by Ausaf Ahmed, the Business Development Executive at Cloud Analogy, and Krapy Tuli, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. This upcoming live webinar will help you understand how Pin Tags would help you seamlessly deal with a huge number of Salesforce records and data.In this webinar, the speakers will cover key topics such as:What are the features and functionalities of Pin Tags?How to use Pin Tags effectively to manage your Salesforce data?What are the benefits of using the Pin Tags application?How to get the most out of Pin Tags to manage your Salesforce records seamlessly?Webinar Details:Topic: Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce RecordsWhen: November 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM GMT/08:30 PM ISTWhy attend this webinar?Hear from the experts about the product that satisfies all your record tagging needs.Learn the tips to supercharge categorization of data with Pin Tags.Discover how to get the most out of Pin Tags Application.If you want to more, you can also visit the event page to find more information about the topics to be covered during this webinarA short introduction about the webinar speakers.Ausaf AhmedAusaf is the star Business Development Executive at Cloud Analogy. An expert business strategist with a sound understanding of organizational development and sales, Ausaf is a success-driven professional who is highly skilled in sales, product development, strategic marketing, and Salesforce lead management.Ausaf is a dynamic communicator who consistently exceeds goals and expectations. He is also an innovative thinker who always manages to identify innovative and efficient ways of growing company assets by recommending new products, revolutionizing current product offerings, and testing new market approaches.Krapy TuliKrapy Tuli is a 1x Certified Senior Salesforce Developer at Cloud Analogy. She possesses great knowledge of configuration, testing, and deployment of Salesforce.com functionalities. Krapy has seasoned experience of working on a CRM platform and willing to share skills, knowledge, and expertise.Krapy Tuli is an analytical thinker who identifies and recognizes the users' needs, understands the client's business challenges and provides robust solutions to address these challenges using Salesforce.com platform offerings.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company and Salesforce consulting company that specializes in Salesforce implementation consulting, Salesforce consulting, and Salesforce customization. Being one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, we offer end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Stay updated on Cloud Analogy events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cloud Analogy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend