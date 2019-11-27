Limitless Opportunities for Exhibitors at UFI-Approved "LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions is inviting exhibitors to participate in the highly acclaimed show and explore numerous possibilities in this industry.

Bangkok, Thailand, November 27, 2019 --



The Show theme this year "Connected Lighting for a Better Life" echoes the broad focus of this exhibition, as every year it brings forth smart lighting and digital technology solutions and helps spread awareness amongst industry professionals. Keeping in tune with the fact that lights and lighting products are getting integrated with smart technology & entertainment, the expo will feature various applications of LEDs across spectrums. Today, smart lighting technologies are making rapid headway, and thus, it is imperative that entire fraternity converges at a common platform like LED Expo Thailand for discussing and assessing the developments in this field.



LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN is a highly cost-effective marketing platform to reach out to the entire lighting and LED markets of Thailand and ASEAN region. It provides an opportunity to exhibitors to showcase their innovations to a relevant audience and meet their target clientele. Through LED Expo Thailand, exhibitors looking to enter South East Asian markets would get an effective route which they can explore to meet and partner with LED players in that region. Prospects are bright in ASEAN, especially due to the ongoing US-China trade war, which is eroding business away from China to other countries.



Organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 is expected to welcome more than 8000 local and international visitors from over 40 countries. Exhibitors will be able to generate sales leads, increase brand awareness, build business networks, and garner knowledge on industry trends. The 2019 edition of the show was a grand affair with more than 200 exhibitors and brands from 10 countries showcasing products across several portfolios including commercial lighting, residential lighting, solar LEDs, smart lighting, LED signage and manufacturing equipment & components.



LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN will feature five distinctive zones such as Intelligent Lighting Zone, Lighting Design Zone, Beyond Saving & Sustainability Zone, LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 and Lighting Demonstration. LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 will see prominent industry professionals speaking on interesting topics like space-smart lighting, bar and restaurant lighting, energy savings, etc.



Thailand has long been a proponent of free & fair trade and its attractiveness as a production base for leading international companies is enhanced by a number of free trade agreements. Thailand’s LED lighting market accounts for 12% of the total lighting market share with a projected growth rate of CAGR 30% during 2015-2020. At this juncture, it is evident that a Show like LED Expo Thailand can prove to be a dynamic platform for bringing together various stakeholders of this industry.



Visit https://www.ledexpothailand.com/ for further details.



About The Organisers:



MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of four decades in the advertising industry, over 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.



IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. IMPACT organises and manages professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and trainings, working in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.



