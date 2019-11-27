V4 Nations to Present Exclusive Briefings at the CEE’s Premier Military Logistics Meeting – Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Senior military officials from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will be speaking at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Hungary, next March.

Budapest, Hungary, November 27, 2019 --(



For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird saving of £400 will expire on Friday 29th November 2019 at midnight. Register at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/prcom3



Last year, the V4 Joint Military Logistics Support Group Headquarters was formed, which creates the foundations for the first joint capability that the countries of the Visegrád Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) will work together, for joint military exercises, coordinated defence procurement and joint defence development.



SMi Group are delighted to host the 2020 event in Budapest for the first time, and with the full support of the Hungarian Defence Forces, with expert military briefings from the whole V4 perspective, who will be providing crucial updates on their latest systems, and the methods they use to collaborate and enhance their operational capacity. Representatives include:



Hungary:



* Chairman - Gyula Keszthelyi, President, Hungarian Military Logistic Association

* Colonel Istvan Fricz, Land Force Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces Command

* Colonel Janos Poloskei, Command and Control Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces Command

* Colonel Laszlo Nagy, Air Force Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces Command



Czech Republic:



* Major General Stefan Muransky, Director Support Division, Czech Armed Forces



Poland:



* Brigadier General Zbigniew Poweska, Chief of Logistics Division, J4, Polish Armed Forces



Slovakia:



* Colonel Ferdinand Murin, Chief of Staff for Support Operations, Slovak Armed Forces



The newly released brochure is available to download online at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/prcom3



Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

3rd-4th March 2020

Budapest, Hungary



Gold Sponsor: BR International Consulting Services

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Bullet ID Corporation, Crowley Government Services, GOFA, KH Inc, Western Global, WEW Container Systems, World Fuel Services



For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

