FastComet Biggest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales - Promotions for Web Hosting, Cloud VPS, Dedicated Servers

FastComet is about to proceed with a series of promotions for the sales period surrounding the upcoming Black Friday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday always happen right after Thanksgiving. With this year's Thanksgiving falling on November 28th, holiday shoppers should mark November 29th and December 2nd as the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, respectively.

San Francisco, CA, November 27, 2019 --(



At FastComet, the promotions started today (November 25) with a warm-up Before the Madness sale. The sale starts with discounts from 65% off for New Shared Hosting Plans finishing on Thursday with the Thanksgiving Day Sale, right before the start of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. As expected, Black Friday will be the peak at 75% Off for new Shared Hosting Plans. Clients should check in regularly to see current offers and make sure not to miss any opportunities. All promotions are for the following services: New Shared Hosting, New Cloud VPS/DS, and Upgrades for existing customers. Promo Codes are pre-applied, ensuring clients that they are not missing out on any deal.



Every existing customer will be able to see their Promo Codes for upgrades when they log into their Client Area at my.fastcomet.com. For information about any promotion, both new and existing customers should go to the LiveChat.



About FastComet



FastComet is a full-service web hosting provider, located in San Francisco, California. As mentioned, the company was established in 2013. FastComet is one of the few privately owned, independent web hosting companies. Its focus is on server stability, exceptional customer service, and ease in web hosting. With 70+ employees and currently 10 datacenter locations around the world, the FastComet team continues to impress all current and potential clients with quick replies and exceptional support.



The FastComet Team has been in the web hosting business for more than 9 years. While providing professional services in the field of System Administration to private and business clients, the team grasped the opportunity to launch their own public cloud hosting service in late 2013. By doing that, FastComet preserved their core values and built on to all the previous experience to deliver a finely crafted web hosting service. Learn more at www.fastcomet.com.



Contact

Find us anytime at www.fastcomet.com, on Twitter FastCometCloud, or Facebook. San Francisco, CA, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days for online retailers. For every online merchant, these two days are essential when it comes to increasing sales.At FastComet, the promotions started today (November 25) with a warm-up Before the Madness sale. The sale starts with discounts from 65% off for New Shared Hosting Plans finishing on Thursday with the Thanksgiving Day Sale, right before the start of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. As expected, Black Friday will be the peak at 75% Off for new Shared Hosting Plans. Clients should check in regularly to see current offers and make sure not to miss any opportunities. All promotions are for the following services: New Shared Hosting, New Cloud VPS/DS, and Upgrades for existing customers. Promo Codes are pre-applied, ensuring clients that they are not missing out on any deal.Every existing customer will be able to see their Promo Codes for upgrades when they log into their Client Area at my.fastcomet.com. For information about any promotion, both new and existing customers should go to the LiveChat.About FastCometFastComet is a full-service web hosting provider, located in San Francisco, California. As mentioned, the company was established in 2013. FastComet is one of the few privately owned, independent web hosting companies. Its focus is on server stability, exceptional customer service, and ease in web hosting. With 70+ employees and currently 10 datacenter locations around the world, the FastComet team continues to impress all current and potential clients with quick replies and exceptional support.The FastComet Team has been in the web hosting business for more than 9 years. While providing professional services in the field of System Administration to private and business clients, the team grasped the opportunity to launch their own public cloud hosting service in late 2013. By doing that, FastComet preserved their core values and built on to all the previous experience to deliver a finely crafted web hosting service. Learn more at www.fastcomet.com.ContactFind us anytime at www.fastcomet.com, on Twitter FastCometCloud, or Facebook.