Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Posts Full Conference Program

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance posted the program for the organization's 2020 national Medigap insurance industry conference. The Medicare Supplement Summit takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago.

Los Angeles, CA, November 27, 2019



"The 2020 Medigap conference will be the largest industry gathering to date," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. "Our program will feature industry leaders from across the Medicare insurance world who will share the latest and most relevant information."



The 2020 National Medicare insurance industry convention attracts some 1,000 attendees who focus on Medicare insurance sales, regulatory, pricing, administrative and claims issues. "The 2020 Medigap conference program will have sessions focusing on direct-to-consumer sales of Medicare insurance products as well as lead generation and technological applications," Slome notes.



The 2020 conference takes place May 13-15 at the Schaumburg Convention Center that is located in close proximity to Chicago's O'Hare International airport.



"There are so many changes impacting Medicare and Medicare insurance options," Slome states. "Medigap insurance growth continues but clearly the landscape is changing and we'll address these changes and their implications on the future at the event."



Registration for the conference opened several weeks ago and is running ahead of pace Slome reports. "This conference has sold out in prior years and stopped accepting registrations," Slome explains. "While we have contracted for a larger space for the 2020 event, there is always the possibility of another sell-out."



The 2020 Medigap conference program can be accessed online by visiting the Association's main conference webpage at www.medicaresupp.org/2020.



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance organizes the national Medigap industry conference and hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory. During Medicare's Annual Enrollment period the Association's directory helps consumers connect with local insurance professionals who offer Medigap coverage.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



