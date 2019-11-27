Spanish MoD, Royal Navy and NATO to Present at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Leading defence experts to speak at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Along with that, this year’s conference will provide the chance to hear from new capabilities from other European members on how to achieve comprehensive maritime domain awareness (MDA) considering 2020’s theme will be on space-based maritime domain awareness.



There are only a few days left to save £200 on early bird bookings, which expires on 29th November. Register at www.maritime-recon.com/PRcom4



Key profiles for 2020 include:

· Brigadier General Carlos de Salas, Head C4ISR & Space Programs, Spanish Ministry of Defence, will present on "How to improve Maritime Domain Awareness with Enhanced ISR & Space Technology"



· Commander Graeme Smith, Maritime Warfare Centre Information Warfare Commander, Royal Navy, will present on "RN Maritime Intelligence and Reconnaissance (ISR) tactical development of commercial space based multi-spectral data for improved situational awareness and counter surveillance tactics."



· Commodore Tom Guy, Deputy Director, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence, NATO, will present on "Anticipating the next Decade's Operational Requirements and Optimising Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Capabilities to Meet These"



In addition to the two-day conference, there will be a pre-conference workshop which will take place on Tuesday 4th February 2020. As space-based surveillance is amongst the most important means of monitoring the oceans today, we are delighted to partner with leading expert C-SIGMA to deliver an exclusive workshop on: S-AIS and C-SIGMA: Continuing to Evolve as the Cornerstones of Maritime Security.



The full event details and speaker line up are available to download from the event website at: www.maritime-recon.com/PRcom4



Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

Conference: 5th – 6th February 2020

Workshop: 4th February 2020

Crowne Plaza Rome - St. Peter’s Hotel

Rome, Italy



Sponsor

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsor: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems | MAXAR



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email at smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.maritime-recon.com/PRcom4



