Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits

Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

For over one hundred years, the Free Care Fund at Children’s Hospital has made sure no child is denied medical care. To help with fundraising efforts, Levin’s is selling 2 coordinated gift wrap kits for your holiday presents as a way to donate and decorate all in one place.



We all are wrapping gifts around the holidays, so why not purchase gift wrap that gives back? You can feel good about your purchase and will not have to go searching for wrapping paper, bows and ribbons that may not match. Kits include an assortment of 4 rolls of high quality wrapping paper, self-adhesive bows in various sizes and colors, peel and stick gift tags, and curling ribbons in multiple colors. You can choose between the Special 2019 Edition Kit or the Inspiring Hope Edition kit. Get one kit for $15 dollars or 2 for $25 in stores.



Levin’s has partnered with KDKA on this project for over 15 years. They will be presenting the check at the annual telethon on KDKA at the end of the fundraiser. You can still donate to the Free Care Fund after the holiday’s by participating in the round up program when you make a purchase at Levin’s. Join Levin Furniture in supporting a great Pittsburgh tradition at Children’s Hospital.



For more information about the Free Care Fund, the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, or to donate, please go to https://www.givetochildrens.org/supportfreecare



For more information about Levin’s commitment to community involvement, visit https://www.levinfurniture.com/community-giving



Kim Tuscan

724-872-2050



www.LevinFurniture.com



