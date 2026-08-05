Corporate Social Responsibility News
Learn about companies that are doing good while turning a profit. This section features news on company and employee initiatives, corporate donations, activities and announcements that benefit the environment, under-represented groups and the community at large.
Pet Paradise Launches No Hungry Dog Food Drive to Help Local Families Keep Their Pets Fed
Pet Paradise has launched its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide initiative benefiting Feeding America to help families keep their pets fed during times of food insecurity. Through Sept. 30, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support local communities. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring no dog goes hungry while strengthening the bond between pets and the people who love them. - August 05, 2026 - Pet Paradise
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. - August 03, 2026 - Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC
800 Hazards Mapped in 90 Days: Everyday Advocates Hits Milestone Across South Florida
Everyday Advocates hits a major milestone, mapping 800+ South Florida neighborhood safety hazards across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in just 90 days. - August 03, 2026 - Everyday Advocates
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact. - July 12, 2026 - Garden State AGNC
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
New Directions Career Center Receives $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant to Expand Digital Pathways to Employment Program
New Directions Career Center has received a $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant from Columbia Gas of Ohio and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to expand its Digital Pathways to Employment program. The funding will help equip 300 Central Ohio women, older adults, and historically underserved communities with in-demand digital skills, career coaching, and workforce training to increase access to sustainable employment and economic mobility. - June 18, 2026 - New Directions Career Center
Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre. - May 29, 2026 - WorkStrategy, Inc.
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Celebrate the 34th Annual National Trails Day® with American Hiking Society
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®. - May 20, 2026 - American Hiking Society
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm 2026 Delivers Powerful Night of Youth Transformation in Miami
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community. - May 07, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery. - May 04, 2026 - Clubhouse International
Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Funds and Awareness for Mental Illness Recovery
Clubhouse Giving Day™ will take place on May 1, uniting communities around the world in a powerful show of support for mental health recovery. This global day of action drives urgent awareness and critical funding for Clubhouse International and its growing network of Clubhouses -... - May 01, 2026 - Clubhouse International
200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program. - April 29, 2026 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Arizona Businesses and Community Partners Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Arizona businesses and community partners are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The event brings together organizations across multiple industries to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Abel Funeral Services Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Abel Funeral Services is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together local businesses and community leaders to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Genesis Joy House Honors 15 Years of Service to Veteran Women
Genesis Joy House marks 15 years of service with its Founder’s Day Food Fair on April 19, 2026, in Warner Robins. Held in partnership with Walmart, the event will raise funds and awareness for transitional housing and vital support services for women veterans and their children. - April 16, 2026 - Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter
Greener Roofing & Solar Donates $30,000 Roof to Be Strong International, Expanding Impact for 16,000 Families
Be Strong International (BSI) welcomed community leaders, partners, and supporters on April 10 to celebrate a $30,000 roof donation from Greener Roofing & Solar, a critical investment that strengthens the organization’s ability to serve more than 16,000 families annually across South Florida. - April 14, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Sustainable Innovation Council Signs MoU with Roma Tre University to Expand Global Climate Innovation Collaboration
The Sustainable Innovation Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with Roma Tre University to collaborate on sustainability, research, and innovation initiatives. The agreement establishes a framework for academic exchange, joint programs, and connections to global ecosystems, including Silicon Valley. The partnership aims to strengthen pathways for scaling climate and sustainability technologies by linking research, capital, and international networks. - April 09, 2026 - Sustainable Innovation Council
Cal Coast’s Todd Lane Named Finalist for CEO of the Year Award
California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution in San Diego, is proud to announce that President & CEO Todd Lane has been named a finalist for the 2026 CEO of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal in the category of Business Nonprofit. The honor recognizes... - April 07, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Hope’s Door Announces New Corporate Sponsorship with Maid Brigade of Westchester County
Maid Brigade to Provide Ongoing Cleaning Services for Hope’s Door Domestic Violence Shelter - March 31, 2026 - Hope's Door
Transforming CSR: Heal Earth Opens Strategic Sponsorship for Inclusive Climate Action
Following its recent expansion and global ecosystem developments, Heal Earth; the world’s first neuro-inclusive, AI-powered ecosystem for Environment, Climate, and Sustainability education, has officially launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sponsorship initiative. This new... - March 28, 2026 - Heal Earth
Best Storage NW Becomes Food Donation Collection Site for Sumner Community Food Bank
Best Storage NW, located at 16290 Auto Lane in Sumner, is now serving as a food donation collection location in support of the Sumner Community Food Bank, helping make it easier for local residents and storage customers to give back to families in need in the Sumner community. Through this effort,... - March 27, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
Rebuilding Together Boston Received $165,000 Grant from Liberty Mutual Insurance to Build Resilient Communities in Dorchester and Roxbury
Rebuilding Together Boston announced that the Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded the local nonprofit a total of $165,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Roxbury. The grants include $50,000 (FY26–FY28) to support work in Dorchester and Roxbury, MA, as part of its Housing Stability and Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program, and $15,000 for FY26 to support Climate Resiliency efforts in neighborhoods throughout Boston. - February 25, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Ada Da Silva to Debut Solo Installation at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami 2026
Sculptor Ada Da Silva Debuts New Bronze Works and Immersive Installation, Bridging the Worlds of Fine Art and Automotive Luxury at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami in Support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. - February 25, 2026 - Studio Ada da Silva
Local Business Owner Joins a Community of Bold Leaders Dedicated to Ending Breast Cancer
As a Susan G. Komen® VIPink Ambassador, Jason Landtroop is Raising Vital Funds to Support Research, Advocacy, Patient Care, and Education in the Fight Against Breast Cancer - February 18, 2026 - Landtroop Insurance Agency
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. Announces Support Initiative for Injured Veteran Following Fatal Florida Crash
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. announces a fundraising initiative to support Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran critically injured in a five-vehicle crash near Lake Wales, Florida. The collision resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. Owings has undergone several surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery. The organization helped establish a campaign to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses. - February 13, 2026 - Guitar of Freedom, Inc.
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
NAF Awarded $15M Grant from the Walton Family Foundation to Accelerate Multi-Year Plan to Double Its Network
Three-Year, Catalytic Investment Will Advance a Six-Year Goal to Grow to 1,200 Career Academies by 2031, Providing Access to Career-Connected Learning for Thousands More Students Nationwide - February 11, 2026 - NAF
Water for South Sudan Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable, Community-Led Clean Water Solutions Amid Ongoing Crisis
South Sudan is in a long-term water and public health crisis, with millions lacking clean water and facing recurring disease outbreaks. As outside aid becomes less reliable, WFSS is responding with a different, more sustainable approach focused on long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. - February 11, 2026 - Water for South Sudan
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
Continental Societies, Inc.® Announces National Day of Giving to Empower Scholars Nationwide
Continental Societies, Inc.® proudly invites the public to participate in its National Day of Giving on February 14, 2026. This event directly supports the National Scholarship Program, opening doors to higher education for talented, underserved students across the country. The 2026 National... - January 30, 2026 - Continental Societies, Inc.
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $160,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of college scholarships for local students. The application period runs through March 20. The nonprofit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to deserving college students, graduating high school... - January 29, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
"Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" Helps High-Achieving Women Reclaim Clarity and Work-Life Harmony
Always saying yes, carrying it all, and quietly burning out—many high-achieving women feel trapped by success. The "Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" on May 14, 2026, hosted by The Regent in Riverview, FL, helps entrepreneurs and professional women release people-pleasing, set guilt-free boundaries, and restore work-life harmony. Guests arrive in best-dressed business PJs (makeup optional), leave with clarity and tools for aligned success. - January 28, 2026 - Women's Successful Living
Cal Coast Credit Union Awarded Platinum Well Workplace® Award
California Coast Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Alliance, recognizing the credit union as one of the nation’s healthiest workplaces. The award certifies that Cal Coast has met the highest standards of wellness... - January 27, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
OneShare Health Announces Strategic Partnership with CareGuide to Deliver Cost-Saving Support for Members
OneShare Health, a nationally recognized Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CareGuide, a premier medical cost advocacy company dedicated to negotiating fair and cost-effective pricing on behalf of OneShare Health and its Members. - January 25, 2026 - OneShare Health
Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks
"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies. - January 23, 2026 - Purple Crown Publishing
White Stone Marketing Supports Celebration Exotic Car Festival Benefiting Make-A-Wish for Third Consecutive Year
Digital Partnership Fuels Growth for Nationally Ranked Charity Car Festival; Over $7M Raised for Children’s Charities - January 22, 2026 - White Stone Marketing