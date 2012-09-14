PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

FanFood to Donate 10,614 Meals to Feeding America ® Chicago Tech Startup Contributes to "1 Billion Meals Challenge" to Benefit Feeding America®. - December 19, 2019 - FanFood, Inc.

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

RAMPF is a Healthy Company The RAMPF Group has been awarded the “BFK – Gesundes Unternehmen” quality label for its occupational health management program. - December 14, 2019 - RAMPF

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

Kelley Kronenberg Helps Make Thanksgiving Possible for 120 Miami Families Firm Saves Turkey Day for Young Students throughout Miami-Dade County. - December 07, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Future Electronics Announces Holiday Bake Sale for Charity Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Bake Sale for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 07, 2019 - Future Electronics

Facing AML & Human Trafficking at the Source: Announcing a Partnership Between NominoData and the Newly Formed Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC

Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Bank of America Announced $150,000 Economic Mobility Grant to Mary’s Center Bank’s Charitable Giving in Greater Washington, DC Nears $2 Million in 2019. - December 06, 2019 - Mary's Center

Future Electronics Announces 2019 Charity Book Fair for the Holidays Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Book Fair for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 06, 2019 - Future Electronics

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

InspirationAll - a Las Vegas Event to Inspire All Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Race Amity Honors Innovation Expert Robert Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Idea Connections Systems, Inc.® received the 2019 Race Amity Medal of Honor Award at the annual National Race Amity Conference in Boston on November 21, 2019. The award is conferred on individuals “who have engaged in close cross racial/cross cultural collaboration... - November 28, 2019 - Idea Connection Systems

Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Giving Back for the Holidays: Ezzey Digital Marketing to Participate in the Annual Toys for Tots Program For over seven decades, The Marine Toys For Tots program has provided hope and joy during the holiday season by giving toys to less fortunate children around the world. To honor this tradition, Ezzey Digital Marketing will be a proud partner and drop off location for the 2019 Toys For Tots drive. “During... - November 28, 2019 - Ezzey

SeeLevel HX Announces Support for The Global Good Fund Leading mystery shopping company kicks off giving season with mission-aligned nonprofit social enterprise partnership. - November 28, 2019 - SeeLevel HX

Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

Anthem for Peace Says the World Needs to #SHOUT Musicians, actors, filmmakers and other artists come together in a world-changing social project. - November 15, 2019 - Anthem for Peace

3DE Students Learn About Careers in Healthcare Staffing as Avant Healthcare Professionals Hosts 117 Freshmen from Oak Ridge High School Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Nurses for Newborns to Raise Money Through Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria Nurses for Newborns, which provides a safety net for families most at-risk in order to prevent infant mortality, child abuse, and neglect, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Katie Collier’s... - November 14, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Supporting Single Moms, BSSI Collects More Than 26,000 Diapers in First Annual Diaper Drive People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

Army Veteran and Business Leader Talks About Veterans Day Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation

Houston Nonprofit Finding Ways to Give Back More Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!

Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products